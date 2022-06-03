ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Mike Efferson

an17.com
 3 days ago

Here's a local expert on the outlook for hurricane season: Mike Efferson...

www.an17.com

an17.com

Brandon Dewitt Readlinger

It is with profound sorrow that the loving family of Brandon Dewitt Readlinger, born September 27, 1979, announces that he passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the age of 42. He lived, worked, and relaxed at his home on the river in Madisonville, Louisiana. Brandon is survived...
MADISONVILLE, LA
an17.com

Priscilla Crain Dyson

Priscilla Crain Dyson was born in New Orleans, on September 16, 1950. She departed this life on June 3, 2022, in Covington, LA. She was a faithful church member of Antioch Church of Christ Holiness, where she was a Sunday school teacher and the church recording secretary for many years. Priscilla was also the secretary for the Dyson family reunion. She was a talented seamstress.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Toddler dies in Washington Parish crash on Sunday

FRANKLINTON---On Sunday morning, shortly after 10:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 440, near LA Hwy 450, in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of one-year-old Caisen Williams of Mount Hermon. The initial investigation revealed the crash...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
an17.com

Margaret Miller Ryals

Margaret Miller Ryals, 87, of Bogalusa, Louisiana peacefully completed her life on June 5, 2022, a life she lived in faith and love for her family. Visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Poole-Ritchie Funeral Home in Bogalusa with funeral services to follow at 2:00 P.M. Graveside services will follow at New Zion Cemetery in Tylertown, Mississippi.
BOGALUSA, LA
an17.com

TPSO: Search warrant yields three arrests in Ponchatoula

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office announces the arrest of three individuals following a search warrant where a large quantity of methamphetamine, currency, and a stolen firearm was located. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on Friday June 3, 2022, Lt Corey Michelli and Dy. Jonathan Irwin arrived at a residence on...
an17.com

Nather Lee Bell

Nather Lee Bell was born on August 9, 1948. She departed her earthly life on June 6, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. She was the devoted wife of Charles Bell and the loving mother of Steven Ducre and the late Troy Ducre. She was a grandmother of 12 and a great grandmother of 19.
FRANKLINTON, LA
an17.com

Tommy Dean O'Haver

Tommy Dean O'Haver passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2022, in his home in Port Allen, Louisiana, at the age of 38. He was born on October 24, 1983, in Houma, Louisiana to Karina Billiot and William O'Haver. He was married to Tammy Dubroc in 2005. Tommy is survived by his wife, Tammy Dubroc; sons, Tommy O'Haver Jr. and Paul O'Haver of Plaquemine, Louisiana; mother, Karina Billiot of St. James, Louisiana; sister, Samantha O'Haver Dwyer of Plaquemine, Louisiana; brother, William Billiot of Port Allen, Louisiana; as well as his five nieces, two nephews, and numerous extended relatives. The family will be holding a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin and Manley Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
PORT ALLEN, LA
an17.com

Jennifer Augustine Daigle

Jennifer Augustine Daigle, LPC, age 56, formerly of Bogalusa, Louisiana, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 20, 2022. Jennifer lived most of her adult life in Hammond, Louisiana, where where she obtained a double Master's Degree from Southeastern Louisiana University. Jennifer was a Licensed Professional Counselor who built up a successful counseling and therapy practice. She was an upstanding member of the community and honored by Tangipahoa Parish for her work as a psychotherapist. Jennifer was cherished by all her friends and she will be deeply missed.
BOGALUSA, LA
an17.com

Doralee Naquin Authement

A resident of Franklinton passed away early Saturday morning June 4, 2022 at Lakeview Regional Medical Center. She was a native of Terrebonne Parish and had been a resident of the Thomas Community and Washington Parish on two occasions, most recently for the last 10 years. Doralee worked for several years at the Thomas Grocery and was even the owner/operator for some time. She loved planting a big vegetable garden each year along with a big stand of watermelons. Doralee and others was instrumental in the establishment of the Watermelon Festival when it began in Franklinton over 30 years ago. She enjoyed playing video poker and dancing to her favorite music. Doralee lived life to the fullest and always enjoyed visiting with her family and friends.
FRANKLINTON, LA
an17.com

Edward Griffin, Jr.

Edward Griffin, Jr., 78, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away Wednesday June 1, 2022. Services will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Calvary Christian Center, 118 N. Richardson St., Hammond, LA. Visitation from 9 a.m., until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery, Hammond, LA.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

George Michael Husser

A resident of Husser, LA, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Hood Memorial Hospital in Amite, LA. He was born November 24, 1942 in Independence, LA and was 79 years of age. He retired out of the Local #198 Pipefitters Union and also retired from Johnson Controls where he was well know by many customers for his excellent service. He was currently employed by Stirling Properties. He is survived by his 3 children, Gary Lynn Husser and wife, Michele, Karen Husser Dickens and husband, Joey, and Michael Husser and wife, Christina; wife of 13 years, Loretta Carmona Husser; step-son, Lee Carmona; step-daughter, Victoria Carmona Phebus and husband, William; 16 grandchildren, Erica Husser Casey and husband, David, Matthew L. Husser, Casey Ridgedel and husband, Jacob, Courtney Bolton Vilardo and husband, Tyler, Kristy Bolton, Paul Dickens, Rachael Visoso, Daniel Dickens and wife, Victoria, Jacob Dickens and wife, Alexis, Nathaniel Dickens, Gracie Husser, Lukas Husser, Jocelynn Carmona, Jackson Carmona, Will Phebus, and Collin Floyd; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Virginia Bahm, Mary Roberts, Joyce Seal and husband, Freddie, and Theodore Husser, Jr., numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Theodore B. Husser, Sr. and Mae McDaniel Husser; 3 sisters, Loraine Allen, Lenore Airhart and Lydia Dubrock. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 12:00PM until religious services at 2:00PM on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Jeremy Ingram. Interment New Sharon Cemetery, Husser, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
HUSSER, LA
an17.com

Edwin Bergeron Jr.

More from Police Chief Edwin Bergeron Jr. on juvenile crime, recent shootings, recent carjackings, the latest on the Hammond high graduation shooting investigation, gang activity, and more. Get more local news and videos at AN17.com.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Michael Allen Smith

A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at River Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Baker, LA. He was born May 4, 1948 in Poughkeepsie, New York and was 74 years of age. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He is survived by his wife, Judy Smith; daughter, Alison Marie Smith; son, Bryan Allen Smith; 4 grandchildren, Jason Starkey, Jake Starkey, Bryan Smith, Jr., and Gino Smith; 1 brother, Hugh Warren Smith, Jr. Preceded in death by his parents, Hugh Warren Smith, Sr. and Mary Mae Smith. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 10:00AM until religious services at 11:30AM on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Services conducted by Chaplain Tommy Cain. Interment Arcola-Roseland Cemetery, Arcola, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
KENTWOOD, LA
an17.com

Etta "Aunt Etta" H. Davis

Etta, age 75, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022. She was a resident of Albany, LA. Etta was an extremely loving woman that was most happy surrounded by her family. She was so proud of becoming a grandmother and always said that the best day of her life was when her grandbabies were born. Etta always put others before herself and truly enjoyed caring for her family. She was a strong, caring, and amazing woman who will be forever missed.
ALBANY, LA
an17.com

Independence man charged with theft by fraud

Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of 41-year-old Guy Colona, of Independence, for theft by fraud and narcotics-related charges. On May 28, 2022, detectives with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating the theft of a motor vehicle that occurred on Brickyard Road in Independence. During the investigation detectives...
INDEPENDENCE, LA
an17.com

Michael Shane Spence

Michael Shane Spence, 45, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at his home in Baton Rouge, LA. Michael was a avid sports fan, including LSU and the Dallas Cowboys. He also enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing. Michael played football and baseball and was a 1995 graduate of Woodlawn High School. Michael was a loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He is survived by his children, Price and Sophie Spence; mother and stepfather, Gloria and Michael Cline, Sr.; sister and brother-in-law, Kelly and Denver Butters; brother and sister-in-law, Elvis Jr. and Lindsey Spence; brother, Johnny Dell Spence; stepbrothers, Jason and Michael Cline, Jr.; great uncle and aunt, Harold and Lyvonne Breeland; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, Elvis D. Spence, Sr. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Saturday, June 11, from 1 p.m. to memorial service at 2 p.m. A reception will be held afterward at Mikie LeFeaux Murrell’s home. Please contact the family for directions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Dan J. Ebarb, Jr.

A resident of Greensburg, LA, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. He was born August 31, 1943 in Shreveport, LA and was 78 years of age. He is survived by his wife, Helen Ebarb; 2 step-daughters, Betty Hagan and Louise Brown; step-son, Edward Holden; 2 step-grandchildren, Daryl and Awyana Holden; 3 sisters, Laverne Bourgoyne, Linda Miller, and Margaret Sossaman (Bob); brother, Jimmy Ebarb (Frances). Preceded in death by his parents, Dan Ebarb, Sr. and Sallie Mae Ebarb; and sister, Carolyn Ebarb. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 1:00PM until religious services at 2:00PM on Monday, June 6, 2022. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
GREENSBURG, LA
an17.com

June 15 is final day to apply for summer commencement at Southeastern

HAMMOND – The final day for Southeastern Louisiana University students to apply to graduate in summer 2022 is June 15, the university announced today. Students who do not submit the fee and application by June 15 will not be considered a degree candidate for the summer 2022 term. The $25 application fee must be paid directly to the Controller’s Office, located on North Campus in the Financial Aid Building, prior to completing the graduation application.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Lions eliminated from NCAA Auburn Regional by UCLA on Saturday

AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 4 seed Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team dropped a 16-2 decision to second-seeded UCLA in an elimination game in the NCAA Auburn Regional Saturday afternoon at Plainsman Park. Southeastern (30-31) lost for the first time in seven elimination games this postseason, as the Southland...
AUBURN, AL

