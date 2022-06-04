UFC Fight Night 207 video: Ode Osbourne quickly knocks out Zarrukh Adashev with brutal right hand

LAS VEGAS – Ode Osbourne is picking up momentum.

For the first time in his UFC career, the flyweight fighter has consecutive wins. Osbourne (11-4 MMA, 3-2 UFC) made it two in a row on Saturday night, putting away Zarrukh Adashev on the main card of UFC Fight Night 207 at the UFC Apex.

Osbourne knocked out Adashev (4-4 MMA, 1-3 UFC) in just a minute and one second into the first round of their contest.

Osbourne and Adashev began swinging hard and early and not long into the fight, Osbourne connected with a fight hand on the temple that sent Adashev to the canvas. From there, Osbourne followed up with a few more shots and had the bout stopped.

The 30-year-old called out fellow flyweight Jeff Molina in his in-cage post-fight interview with Paul Felder.

“Jeff Molina, where you at? Come on, let’s go man.”

You can watch Osbourne’s finish in the video below.

