UFC Fight Night 207 video: Ode Osbourne quickly knocks out Zarrukh Adashev with brutal right hand

By Danny Segura
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Oztc_0g0lgt2q00

LAS VEGAS – Ode Osbourne is picking up momentum.

For the first time in his UFC career, the flyweight fighter has consecutive wins. Osbourne (11-4 MMA, 3-2 UFC) made it two in a row on Saturday night, putting away Zarrukh Adashev on the main card of UFC Fight Night 207 at the UFC Apex.

Osbourne knocked out Adashev (4-4 MMA, 1-3 UFC) in just a minute and one second into the first round of their contest.

Osbourne and Adashev began swinging hard and early and not long into the fight, Osbourne connected with a fight hand on the temple that sent Adashev to the canvas. From there, Osbourne followed up with a few more shots and had the bout stopped.

The 30-year-old called out fellow flyweight Jeff Molina in his in-cage post-fight interview with Paul Felder.

“Jeff Molina, where you at? Come on, let’s go man.”

You can watch Osbourne’s finish in the video below.

Up-to-the-minute results of UFC Fight Night 207 include:

  • Ode Osbourne def. Zarrukh Adashev via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:01
  • Joe Solecki def. Alex Da Silva via majority decision (28-28, 28-27, 29-27)
  • Damon Jackson def. Dan Argueta via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Jeff Molina def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)
  • Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Andreas Michailidis via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Comments / 1

