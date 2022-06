Has Bitcoin price bottomed? Technical indicator shows buy signal. Bitcoin price shows newfound bullish optimism as the bulls have hurdled past the previous resistance zone at $30,000. This weekend, BTC price saw a significant change in the market, the bulls were able to print a green inverted hammer on the weekly chart. The candle is being revered amongst the crypto community as it is the first bullish candle to successfully print in the last nine weeks.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO