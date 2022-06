Young children in Alabama may soon be eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Healthcare providers in the state are waiting for new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, perhaps this month. That opinion may open the door for youngsters from six months to four years old to get their shots. The CDC currently recommends vaccinations for boosters for kids five and up. Doctor David Kimberlin studied pediatric diseases at UAB. He says COVID is still a serious threat to children…

