A pedestrian was killed after being struck Monday night by a hit-and-run driver in one of Southeast Portland’s dangerous high-crash corridor. Portland police said the person was dead in the street about 9 p.m. near Southeast 82nd Avenue and Center Street in the Foster-Powell neighborhood. Initially, police did not release the person’s name or details of their investigation, but by Tuesday afternoon the bureau confirmed the crash was a hit-and-run and the medical examiner ruled the victim’s death a homicide.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO