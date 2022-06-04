Virginia County Moves, Rededicates Confederate Monuments

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced on Monday the members of the Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support. The commission will be responsible for coordinating with the Secretary of Public Safety, the Secretary of Education, the Secretary of Labor, the Office of Attorney General, as well as the State Trafficking Response Coordinator and any other federal, state, local, or private sector entities to increase law enforcement awareness, empower and support survivors, and enhance trafficking prevention education throughout the Commonwealth.
Comments / 0