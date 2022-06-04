ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia County Moves, Rededicates Confederate Monuments

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABINGDON, Va. (AP) — A southwest Virginia county recently rededicated two Confederate monuments after relocating them from a downtown courthouse lawn to make way for construction. A ceremony...

southlakessentinel.com

Virginia Now Approves New State Budget

Virginia now has a budget that was negotiated over several months between Republican and Democratic lawmakers in Richmond. Lawmakers voted on the finalized budget on Wednesday with Democrats, Republicans, and Governor Glenn Youngkin all voicing their support for the budget. The battle over the state budget has mainly been rooted...
VIRGINIA STATE
thenewsprogress.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Takes Executive Action on 30 Bills

RICHMOND–Governor Glenn Youngkin today took final action on 30 pieces of legislation, signing 23 bills into law and vetoing seven additional bills. With the Biennium Budget still pending, Governor Youngkin has signed more than 800 bills to date and remains committed to ensuring Virginia is recognized as the best place to live, work, and raise a family.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Why Southwest Virginia Community College is adding housing

It seems appropriate that Tommy Wright would be the first community college president in Virginia to build housing for students. He has 25 years of experience in student housing, first as an undergraduate at Middle Tennessee State University, where Wright was a resident adviser responsible for a floor of students.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Glenn Youngkin: ‘Virginia is committed to ending human trafficking’

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced on Monday the members of the Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support. The commission will be responsible for coordinating with the Secretary of Public Safety, the Secretary of Education, the Secretary of Labor, the Office of Attorney General, as well as the State Trafficking Response Coordinator and any other federal, state, local, or private sector entities to increase law enforcement awareness, empower and support survivors, and enhance trafficking prevention education throughout the Commonwealth.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Youngkin is more popular in Virginia than Biden is, poll says

House Democrats elected a new leader last week – Don Scott of Portsmouth – and he quickly put out a statement blasting Gov. Glenn Youngkin:. “I’m not afraid to stand up and say it: Youngkin and his party don’t care one bit about effective governance or how their decisions impact everyday Virginians. They are happy to sit back and stoke the flames of the culture war while our constituents struggle to make ends meet.”
VIRGINIA STATE
Bay Journal

Virginia woodland preserves nature lover’s final wish

In this era of exploding attendance at state and national parks, the concept of escaping to a place off the beaten path possesses fresh appeal. Exhibit A: the Scheier Natural Area. This 100-acre preserve tucked into central Virginia’s piedmont region is mainly frequented by a small but loyal following of...
VIRGINIA STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Virginia should revisit Amtrak study

Extension of Virginia’s state-supported Amtrak railroad service from Roanoke to Bristol could cost up to $1.5 billion while attracting up to 15,500 riders annually, according to a new study by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation. Plans are already under way to extend passenger rail service to...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Mountain Valley Pipeline seeks new panel for challenges

The 303-mile pipeline, which is mostly finished, would transport natural gas drilled from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations through West Virginia and Virginia. Legal battles have delayed completion by nearly four years and doubled the pipeline's cost, now estimated at $6.6 billion.
RICHMOND, VA
News Break
Politics
Virginia Mercury

Kaine wants to bring ‘Virginia Plan’ for gun violence prevention to federal level

ARLINGTON —  In a talk with high school students Monday, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said that after years of congressional inaction on gun violence, he is hopeful lawmakers may be able to make some progress this month.  It was the second time in the past five years that Kaine has visited Wakefield High School. The […] The post Kaine wants to bring ‘Virginia Plan’ for gun violence prevention to federal level appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Gate City grain silo sees new life as roadside market

GATE CITY — If you’ve driven through Wadlow Gap in Gate City recently, you’ve likely seen a large, metal grain silo sitting just off the road. In Scott County’s rural setting, it’s not unusual to see barns and other similar farm structures throughout the hills and valleys of Southwest Virginia, but this might just be the only one that serves as a storefront.
GATE CITY, VA
wmra.org

Virginians opposing natural gas pipelines to join Poor People's march

A group of activists gathered in Charlottesville on Sunday to prepare for a march on Washington. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. In a former warehouse-turned-studio space in Charlottesville, a handful of people sat painting in color on printed signs. An image of two hands clasping each other is surrounded by endangered animals and the words "We rise – not just for you and me – stop MVP." That's the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which the organization ARTivism Virginia has fought against since it was founded in 2017 by Kay Ferguson.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Neighborhood Expert: Best beach trips from Northern Virginia

Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or [email protected]. I’m a beach lover. The water and sand is all I need for...
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Va. News: New whale technology, fire ants in Virginia

Fire ants are thriving in Virginia and it seems they're here to stay. And, new technology is being used to protect whales from lethal collisions with ships. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.
VIRGINIA STATE
US News and World Report

Cooper OKs NC Employee Leave for 'Personal Significance' Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Tens of thousands of North Carolina state employees are now provided with paid leave to observe a day of "personal significance," Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Monday. Cooper's executive order gives workers in Cabinet-level agencies an additional eight hours of leave annually for an observance...
RALEIGH, NC

