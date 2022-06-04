These money and investing tips can keep your portfolio shining through the market’s June gloom

Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

INVESTING NEWS & TRENDS

Stock-market timers have been too quick to leap into the rally — and that’s a risky sign

The more typical behavior at the end of bear markets is a stubborn refusal to believe that the trend has turned. Read More

These 10 cheap stocks are favorites of top investment newsletters, as value keeps pounding growth

There are several good reasons to bet on value-investing strategies right now.

Inflation has peaked — now it’s time to go bargain shopping for consumer-discretionary stocks

Robust consumer spending is likely to keep the economy going strong.

We’ve seen this movie before — the biggest tech-stock gains are still ahead of us

This tech slide is likely to follow previous patterns when newer companies remade the economy.

Don’t trust this rally in the S&P 500 — it’s unlikely to be a new leg of a bull market

Oversold rallies typically carry to a level slightly above the declining 20-day moving average, and that’s where the stock market is now. Read More

Small-cap growth stocks are the cheapest they’ve been in at least 24 years. Here’s how one manager is playing it.

The current market environment may be the “best of both worlds for small-cap growth investors,” says Brad Neuman of Alger. Read More

These sectors of the stock market are expected to show the best earnings growth

As the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy, a different set of industries will take the lead.

This market strategist with a spot-on record sees stocks surging 15% to 25% from their May 2022 low

Expect the biggest gains in the Nasdaq and technology stocks, Hayes Martin says.

Tesla short sellers have made almost $7 billion so far this year

Betting against megacap tech stocks has been one of this year’s more profitable trading strategies. Read More

Bitcoin and ethereum: Here’s how values for crypto changed in May 2022

Prices for some cryptos moved lower in May, continuing a downward trend in 2022.

Consumers report losing $1 billion in crypto to scammers since 2021, FTC study says

Since the start of last year, more than 46,000 consumers have reported losing a total of $1 billion in cryptocurrency to scammers, the Federal Trade Commission said in a new report Friday. Read More

Companies that exited Russia after its invasion of Ukraine are enjoying better stock-market than those that did not

Companies that have pulled out of Russia since it invaded Ukraine are not just enjoying a reputational boost — they are being rewarded by financial markets. Read More

Banks have to stop financing oil expansion. If they don’t, their net-zero commitments are greenwash.

To bend the curve toward a zero-carbon future, stopping the buildout of new fossil fuels must be the next step, writes RAN.org’s Jason Disterhoft. Read More

Don’t ignore the bad news in the latest actuarial analysis from Social Security

The report appears to be good news, but may end up being bad news