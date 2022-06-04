ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA draft workout tracker: Where prospects have visited

By Cody Taylor
 3 days ago
Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Teams around the NBA continue to ramp up their draft preparations by hosting workouts and interviews with eligible prospects with the festivities less than three weeks away.

With the early entry withdrawal deadline now over, teams can zero in on those prospects still in consideration to hear their names called on June 23. They will continue to meet with players right up until the final week ahead of the draft.

2022 NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Projecting every pick after early entry deadline

Rookie Wire took a look at teams and the prospects they have brought in for workouts and compiled them below. The list includes those workouts that have been publically announced or those obtained via Rookie Wire sources.

Last Update: June 5, 12:53 p.m. EDT

Atlanta Hawks

The known list of players to have worked out with the Hawks:

Fardaws Aimaq, Texas Tech

Teddy Allen, New Mexico State

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech

Justin Bean, Utah State

MarJon Beauchamp, NBA G League Ignite

Jamaree Bouyea, San Francisco

Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Izaiah Brockington, Iowa State

Garrison Brooks, Mississippi State

Gabe Brown, Michigan State

Kendall Brown, Baylor

Tyler Burton, Richmond

Jamal Cain, Oakland

Julian Champagnie, St. John’s

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Brad Davison, Wisconsin

JD Davison, Alabama

Darius Days, LSU

Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech

Moussa Diabate, Michigan

Henri Drell, Windy City Bulls (NBA G League)

Anthony Duruji, Florida

Tari Eason, LSU

Keon Ellis, Alabama

Tyson Etienne, Wichita State

Allen Flanigan, Auburn

Collin Gillespie, Villanova

Kellan Grady, Kentucky

A.J. Green, Northern Iowa

Mouhamed Gueye, Washington State

Jordan Hall, Saint Joseph’s

Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M

Nate Johnson, Xavier

Abu Kigab, Boise State

Nate Laszewski, Notre Dame

Kenny Lofton Jr., Louisiana Tech

Hunter Maldonado, Wyoming

Tyrese Martin, UConn

David McCormack, Kansas

Javante McCoy, Boston

Bryce McGowens, Nebraska

Kameron McGusty, Miami (FL)

Aminu Mohammed, Georgetown

Charlie Moore, Miami (FL)

Josh Minott, Memphis

Andrew Nembhard, Gonzaga

Malik Osborne, Florida State

Gaige Prim, Missouri State

Will Richardson, Oregon

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Baylor Scheierman, Creighton

Taz Sherman, West Virginia

Matteo Spagnolo, Vanoli Cremona

Cole Swider, Syracuse

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Davion Warren, Texas Tech

Bryson Williams, Texas Tech

Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

Lucas Williamson, Loyola

Payton Willis, Minnesota

Boston Celtics

The known list of players to have worked out with the Celtics:

  • Teddy Allen, New Mexico State
  • Justin Bean, Utah State
  • Gabe Brown, Michigan State
  • Julian Champagnie, St. John’s
  • Darius Days, LSU
  • Keon Ellis, Alabama
  • Michael Foster, NBA G League Ignite
  • Collin Gillespie, Villanova
  • Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers
  • Peter Kiss, Rutgers
  • Kevin McCullar, Kansas
  • AJ Reeves, Providence
  • Jared Rhoden, Seton Hall
  • Malachi Smith, Gonzaga
  • Trevion Williams, Purdue
  • Lucas Williamson, Loyola
  • Payton Willis, Minnesota
  • Isaiah Wong, Miami (FL)

Brooklyn Nets

The known list of players to have worked out with the Nets:

  • Justin Bean, Utah State
  • Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse
  • Izaiah Brockington, Iowa State
  • Gabe Brown, Michigan State
  • Julian Champagnie, St. John’s
  • Brad Davison, Wisconsin
  • Collin Gillespie, Villanova
  • Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers
  • Trevor Hudgins, Northwest Missouri State
  • Hyunjung Lee, Davidson
  • Caleb McConnell, Rutgers
  • Kevin McCullar, Kansas
  • Josh Minott, Memphis
  • Aminu Mohammed, Georgetown
  • Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State
  • Jared Rhoden, Seton Hall
  • Dereon Seabron, N.C. State
  • Malachi Smith, Gonzaga
  • Au’Diese Toney, Arkansas
  • Jalen Wilson, Kansas

Charlotte Hornets

The known list of players to have worked out with the Hornets:

  • Ochai Agbaji, Kansas
  • James Akinjo, Baylor
  • Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, Rutgers
  • Rasir Bolton, Gonzaga
  • Luka Brajkovic, Davidson
  • Gabe Brown, Michigan State
  • Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
  • Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
  • Tari Eason, LSU
  • Trevor Keels, Duke
  • Kameron McGusty, Miami (FL)
  • Justin Minaya, Providence
  • Josh Minott, Memphis
  • Jean Montero, Overtime Elite
  • Darryl Morsell, Marquette
  • JD Notae, Arkansas
  • Terquavion Smith, N.C. State
  • Marcus Weathers, SMU
  • Isaiah Whaley, UConn

Chicago Bulls

The known list of players to have worked out with the Bulls:

  • Teddy Allen, New Mexico St
  • Dominick Barlow, Overtime Elite
  • Kendall Brown, Baylor
  • Akoldah Gak, Illawarra Hawks (NBL)
  • Vance Jackson, East Carolina
  • Javon Freeman-Liberty, DePaul
  • E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
  • Josh Minott, Memphis
  • Aminu Mohammed, Georgetown
  • Jean Montero, Overtime Elite
  • Kai Sotto, Adelaide 36ers (NBL)

Cleveland Cavaliers

The known list of players to have worked out with the Cavaliers:

  • Peter Kiss, Rutgers
  • Josh Minott, Memphis
  • Jean Montero, Overtime Elite
  • Alfonso Plummer, Illinois
  • Kai Sotto, Adelaide 36ers (NBL)
  • Donovan Williams, UNLV

Dallas Mavericks

The known list of players to have worked out with the Mavericks:

  • Jamal Bieniemy, UTEP
  • Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

Denver Nuggets

The known list of players to have worked out with the Nuggets:

  • E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
  • Wendell Moore, Duke
  • David Roddy, Colorado State
  • Blake Wesley, Notre Dame
  • Jalen Williams, Santa Clara

Detroit Pistons

The known list of players to have worked out with the Pistons:

  • Justin Bean, Utah State
  • Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
  • Dereon Seabron, N.C. State

Golden State Warriors

The known list of players to have worked out with the Warriors:

  • Justin Bean, Utah State
  • Keion Brooks, Kentucky
  • Collin Gillespie, Villanova
  • Jordan Hall, Saint Joseph’s
  • Johnny Juzang, UCLA
  • Hyunjung Lee, Davidson
  • Alex Morales, Wagner
  • Lester Quinones, Memphis
  • Payton Willis, Minnesota

Houston Rockets

The known list of players to have worked out with the Rockets:

  • MarJon Beauchamp, NBA G League Ignite
  • Jamal Bieniemy, UTEP
  • Kendall Brown, Baylor
  • Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
  • Michael Foster, NBA G League Ignite
  • Trevor Hudgins, Northwest Missouri State
  • Nikola Jovic, Mega Basket (Serbia)
  • David Roddy, Colorado State

Indiana Pacers

The known list of players to have worked out with the Pacers:

  • Max Abmas, Oral Roberts
  • Fardaws Aimaq, Texas Tech
  • Christian Braun, Kansas
  • Moussa Diabate, Michigan
  • Boogie Ellis, USC
  • A.J. Green, Northern Iowa
  • Jordan Hall, Saint Joseph’s
  • Hyunjung Lee, Davidson
  • Jules Leonard, UCLA
  • Josh Minott, Memphis
  • Grayson Murphy, Belmont
  • David Roddy, Colorado State
  • Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue
  • Dalen Terry, Arizona

Los Angeles Clippers

The known list of players to have worked out with the Clippers:

  • Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech
  • Christian Braun, Kansas
  • Izaiah Brockington, Iowa State
  • Terrell Brown, Washington
  • Collin Gillespie, Villanova
  • Javante McCoy, Boston
  • Terquavion Smith, N.C. State
  • Jalen Williams, Santa Clara

Los Angeles Lakers

The known list of players to have worked out with the Lakers:

  • James Akinjo, Baylor
  • Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, Rutgers
  • Paul Atkinson Jr., Notre Dame
  • Jules Bernard, UCLA
  • Jamaree Bouyea, San Francisco
  • Jamal Cain, Oakland
  • R.J. Cole, UConn
  • Keon Ellis, Alabama
  • Grant Golden, Richmond
  • Brison Gresham, Texas Southern
  • Jeriah Horne, Tulsa
  • Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M
  • DeVante’ Jones, Michigan
  • Kur Kuath, Marquette
  • Hyunjung Lee, Davidson
  • Tyrese Martin, UConn
  • David McCormack, Kansas
  • Trey McGowens, Nebraska
  • Omari Moore, San Jose State
  • Lester Quinones, Memphis
  • Drew Peterson, USC
  • Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
  • Gaige Prim, Missouri State
  • Zyon Pullin, UC-Riverside
  • Will Richardson, Oregon
  • Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
  • Cole Swider, Syracuse
  • Jordan Usher, Georgia Tech
  • Trevion Williams, Purdue
  • Lucas Williamson, Loyola

Memphis Grizzlies

The known list of players to have worked out with the Grizzlies:

  • Alex Barcello, BYU
  • JD Davison, Alabama
  • Josh Minott, Memphis
  • Jean Montero, Overtime Elite
  • Taze Moore, Houston
  • Drew Peterson, USC
  • Isaiah Whaley, UConn
  • Lucas Williamson, Loyola
  • Payton Willis, Minnesota
  • Isaiah Wong, Miami (FL)

Milwaukee Bucks

The known list of players to have worked out with the Bucks:

  • Teddy Allen, New Mexico St
  • Dominick Barlow, Overtime Elite
  • Justin Bean, Utah State
  • Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
  • Brad Davison, Wisconsin
  • Akoldah Gak, Illawarra Hawks (NBL)
  • Jordan Hall, Saint Joseph’s
  • Jaden Hardy, NBA G League Ignite
  • Hunter Maldonado, Wyoming
  • Trey McGowens, Nebraska
  • Josh Minott, Memphis
  • Silvio De Sousa, Chattanooga
  • Kerwin Walton, North Carolina
  • Lucas Williamson, Loyola
  • Jalen Wilson, Kansas

Minnesota Timberwolves

The known list of players to have worked out with the Timberwolves:

  • Justin Bean, Utah State
  • JD Davison, Alabama
  • Keon Ellis, Alabama
  • Jacob Gilyard, Richmond
  • Theo John, Marquette
  • Johnny Juzang, UCLA
  • David Roddy, Colorado State
  • Fatts Russell, Maryland
  • Kerwin Walton Jr., North Carolina

New Orleans Pelicans

The known list of players to have worked out with the Pelicans:

  • Izaiah Brockington, Iowa State
  • Dyson Daniels, NBA G League Ignite
  • Stanley Umude, Arkansas

New York Knicks

The known list of players to have worked out with the Knicks:

  • Gabe Brown, Michigan State
  • Tyson Etienne, Wichita State
  • Jordan Goldwire, Oklahoma
  • Peter Kiss, Rutgers
  • Jared Rhoden, Seton Hall
  • Orlando Robinson, Fresno State
  • Jalen Wilson, Kansas

Oklahoma City Thunder

The known list of players to have worked out with the Thunder:

  • Keon Ellis, Alabama
  • Jordan Goldwire, Oklahoma
  • Lester Quinones, Memphis
  • Dereon Seabron, N.C. State
  • Drew Timme, Gonzaga
  • Jaylin Williams, Arkansas
  • Isaiah Wong, Miami (FL)

Orlando Magic

The known list of players to have worked out with the Magic:

  • Adonis Arms, Texas Tech
  • Dominick Barlow, Overtime Elite
  • Gabe Brown, Michigan State
  • Darius Days, LSU
  • Kyler Edwards, Houston
  • Jordan Hall, Saint Joseph’s
  • Justin Lewis, Marquette
  • Josh Minott, Memphis
  • Keegan Murray, Iowa
  • David Roddy, Colorado State
  • Marcus Sasser, Houston
  • Dereon Seabron, N.C. State
  • Kai Sotto, Adelaide 36ers (NBL)
  • Bryson Williams, Texas Tech
  • Donovan Williams, UNLV

Phoenix Suns

The known list of players to have worked out with the Suns:

  • Izaiah Brockington, Iowa State
  • Lucas Williamson, Loyola

Portland Trail Blazers

The known list of players to have worked out with the Trail Blazers:

  • Julian Champagnie, St. John’s
  • Dyson Daniels, NBA G League Ignite
  • Darius Days, LSU
  • Mouhamed Gueye, Washington State
  • Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona
  • Fatts Russell, Maryland
  • Dallas Walton, Wake Forest

Sacramento Kings

The known list of players to have worked out with the Kings:

  • Efe Abogidi, Washington State
  • Jalen Adaway, St. Bonaventure
  • Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech
  • Jamal Bieniemy, UTEP
  • Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse
  • Keion Brooks, Kentucky
  • Tyler Burton, Richmond
  • Tyson Etienne, Wichita State
  • Grant Golden, Richmond
  • A.J. Green, Northern Iowa
  • Jeriah Horne, Tulsa
  • Johnny Juzang, UCLA
  • Hyunjung Lee, Davidson
  • Kenny Lofton Jr., Louisiana Tech
  • David McCormack, Kansas
  • Grayson Murphy, Belmont
  • Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech
  • JD Notae, Arkansas
  • Lester Quinones, Memphis
  • Will Richardson, Oregon
  • Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
  • Malachi Smith, Gonzaga
  • Trevion Williams, Purdue
  • Lucas Williamson, Loyola

San Antonio Spurs

The known list of players to have worked out with the Spurs:

  • Alex Barcello, BYU
  • Dominick Barlow, Overtime Elite
  • Jeriah Horne, Tulsa
  • Harrison Ingram, Stanford
  • Josh Minott, Memphis
  • Jalen Wilson, Kansas

Toronto Raptors

The known list of players to have worked out with the Raptors:

  • Marcus Bingham Jr., Michigan State
  • Gabe Brown, Michigan State
  • Trent Frazier, Illinois
  • Justin Lewis, Marquette
  • Josh Minott, Memphis
  • JD Notae, Arkansas
  • Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

Utah Jazz

The known list of players to have worked out with the Jazz:

  • R.J. Cole, UConn
  • Tyson Etienne, Wichita State
  • Akoldah Gak, Illawarra Hawks (NBL)
  • Johnny Juzang, UCLA
  • Jared Rhoden, Seton Hall
  • Trevion Williams, Purdue
  • Lucas Williamson, Loyola

Washington Wizards

The known list of players to have worked out with the Wizards:

  • Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech
  • Justin Bean, Utah State
  • Marcus Bingham Jr., Michigan State
  • Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
  • Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
  • Collin Gillespie, Villanova
  • Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M

