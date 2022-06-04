NBA draft workout tracker: Where prospects have visited

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Teams around the NBA continue to ramp up their draft preparations by hosting workouts and interviews with eligible prospects with the festivities less than three weeks away.

With the early entry withdrawal deadline now over, teams can zero in on those prospects still in consideration to hear their names called on June 23. They will continue to meet with players right up until the final week ahead of the draft.

Rookie Wire took a look at teams and the prospects they have brought in for workouts and compiled them below. The list includes those workouts that have been publically announced or those obtained via Rookie Wire sources.

Last Update: June 5, 12:53 p.m. EDT

Atlanta Hawks

The known list of players to have worked out with the Hawks:

Fardaws Aimaq, Texas Tech

Teddy Allen, New Mexico State

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech

Justin Bean, Utah State

MarJon Beauchamp, NBA G League Ignite

Jamaree Bouyea, San Francisco

Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Izaiah Brockington, Iowa State

Garrison Brooks, Mississippi State

Gabe Brown, Michigan State

Kendall Brown, Baylor

Tyler Burton, Richmond

Jamal Cain, Oakland

Julian Champagnie, St. John’s

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Brad Davison, Wisconsin

JD Davison, Alabama

Darius Days, LSU

Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech

Moussa Diabate, Michigan

Henri Drell, Windy City Bulls (NBA G League)

Anthony Duruji, Florida

Tari Eason, LSU

Keon Ellis, Alabama

Tyson Etienne, Wichita State

Allen Flanigan, Auburn

Collin Gillespie, Villanova

Kellan Grady, Kentucky

A.J. Green, Northern Iowa

Mouhamed Gueye, Washington State

Jordan Hall, Saint Joseph’s

Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M

Nate Johnson, Xavier

Abu Kigab, Boise State

Nate Laszewski, Notre Dame

Kenny Lofton Jr., Louisiana Tech

Hunter Maldonado, Wyoming

Tyrese Martin, UConn

David McCormack, Kansas

Javante McCoy, Boston

Bryce McGowens, Nebraska

Kameron McGusty, Miami (FL)

Aminu Mohammed, Georgetown

Charlie Moore, Miami (FL)

Josh Minott, Memphis

Andrew Nembhard, Gonzaga

Malik Osborne, Florida State

Gaige Prim, Missouri State

Will Richardson, Oregon

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Baylor Scheierman, Creighton

Taz Sherman, West Virginia

Matteo Spagnolo, Vanoli Cremona

Cole Swider, Syracuse

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Davion Warren, Texas Tech

Bryson Williams, Texas Tech

Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

Lucas Williamson, Loyola

Payton Willis, Minnesota

Boston Celtics

The known list of players to have worked out with the Celtics:

Teddy Allen, New Mexico State

Justin Bean, Utah State

Gabe Brown, Michigan State

Julian Champagnie, St. John’s

Darius Days, LSU

Keon Ellis, Alabama

Michael Foster, NBA G League Ignite

Collin Gillespie, Villanova

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

Peter Kiss, Rutgers

Kevin McCullar, Kansas

AJ Reeves, Providence

Jared Rhoden, Seton Hall

Malachi Smith, Gonzaga

Trevion Williams, Purdue

Lucas Williamson, Loyola

Payton Willis, Minnesota

Isaiah Wong, Miami (FL)

Brooklyn Nets

The known list of players to have worked out with the Nets:

Justin Bean, Utah State

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse

Izaiah Brockington, Iowa State

Gabe Brown, Michigan State

Julian Champagnie, St. John’s

Brad Davison, Wisconsin

Collin Gillespie, Villanova

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

Trevor Hudgins, Northwest Missouri State

Hyunjung Lee, Davidson

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

Kevin McCullar, Kansas

Josh Minott, Memphis

Aminu Mohammed, Georgetown

Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State

Jared Rhoden, Seton Hall

Dereon Seabron, N.C. State

Malachi Smith, Gonzaga

Au’Diese Toney, Arkansas

Jalen Wilson, Kansas

Charlotte Hornets

The known list of players to have worked out with the Hornets:

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

James Akinjo, Baylor

Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, Rutgers

Rasir Bolton, Gonzaga

Luka Brajkovic, Davidson

Gabe Brown, Michigan State

Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Tari Eason, LSU

Trevor Keels, Duke

Kameron McGusty, Miami (FL)

Justin Minaya, Providence

Josh Minott, Memphis

Jean Montero, Overtime Elite

Darryl Morsell, Marquette

JD Notae, Arkansas

Terquavion Smith, N.C. State

Marcus Weathers, SMU

Isaiah Whaley, UConn

Chicago Bulls

The known list of players to have worked out with the Bulls:

Teddy Allen, New Mexico St

Dominick Barlow, Overtime Elite

Kendall Brown, Baylor

Akoldah Gak, Illawarra Hawks (NBL)

Vance Jackson, East Carolina

Javon Freeman-Liberty, DePaul

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Josh Minott, Memphis

Aminu Mohammed, Georgetown

Jean Montero, Overtime Elite

Kai Sotto, Adelaide 36ers (NBL)

Cleveland Cavaliers

The known list of players to have worked out with the Cavaliers:

Peter Kiss, Rutgers

Josh Minott, Memphis

Jean Montero, Overtime Elite

Alfonso Plummer, Illinois

Kai Sotto, Adelaide 36ers (NBL)

Donovan Williams, UNLV

Dallas Mavericks

The known list of players to have worked out with the Mavericks:

Jamal Bieniemy, UTEP

Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

Denver Nuggets

The known list of players to have worked out with the Nuggets:

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Wendell Moore, Duke

David Roddy, Colorado State

Blake Wesley, Notre Dame

Jalen Williams, Santa Clara

Detroit Pistons

The known list of players to have worked out with the Pistons:

Justin Bean, Utah State

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Dereon Seabron, N.C. State

Golden State Warriors

The known list of players to have worked out with the Warriors:

Justin Bean, Utah State

Keion Brooks, Kentucky

Collin Gillespie, Villanova

Jordan Hall, Saint Joseph’s

Johnny Juzang, UCLA

Hyunjung Lee, Davidson

Alex Morales, Wagner

Lester Quinones, Memphis

Payton Willis, Minnesota

Houston Rockets

The known list of players to have worked out with the Rockets:

MarJon Beauchamp, NBA G League Ignite

Jamal Bieniemy, UTEP

Kendall Brown, Baylor

Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee

Michael Foster, NBA G League Ignite

Trevor Hudgins, Northwest Missouri State

Nikola Jovic, Mega Basket (Serbia)

David Roddy, Colorado State

Indiana Pacers

The known list of players to have worked out with the Pacers:

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts

Fardaws Aimaq, Texas Tech

Christian Braun, Kansas

Moussa Diabate, Michigan

Boogie Ellis, USC

A.J. Green, Northern Iowa

Jordan Hall, Saint Joseph’s

Hyunjung Lee, Davidson

Jules Leonard, UCLA

Josh Minott, Memphis

Grayson Murphy, Belmont

David Roddy, Colorado State

Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue

Dalen Terry, Arizona

Los Angeles Clippers

The known list of players to have worked out with the Clippers:

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech

Christian Braun, Kansas

Izaiah Brockington, Iowa State

Terrell Brown, Washington

Collin Gillespie, Villanova

Javante McCoy, Boston

Terquavion Smith, N.C. State

Jalen Williams, Santa Clara

Los Angeles Lakers

The known list of players to have worked out with the Lakers:

James Akinjo, Baylor

Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, Rutgers

Paul Atkinson Jr., Notre Dame

Jules Bernard, UCLA

Jamaree Bouyea, San Francisco

Jamal Cain, Oakland

R.J. Cole, UConn

Keon Ellis, Alabama

Grant Golden, Richmond

Brison Gresham, Texas Southern

Jeriah Horne, Tulsa

Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M

DeVante’ Jones, Michigan

Kur Kuath, Marquette

Hyunjung Lee, Davidson

Tyrese Martin, UConn

David McCormack, Kansas

Trey McGowens, Nebraska

Omari Moore, San Jose State

Lester Quinones, Memphis

Drew Peterson, USC

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Gaige Prim, Missouri State

Zyon Pullin, UC-Riverside

Will Richardson, Oregon

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Cole Swider, Syracuse

Jordan Usher, Georgia Tech

Trevion Williams, Purdue

Lucas Williamson, Loyola

Memphis Grizzlies

The known list of players to have worked out with the Grizzlies:

Alex Barcello, BYU

JD Davison, Alabama

Josh Minott, Memphis

Jean Montero, Overtime Elite

Taze Moore, Houston

Drew Peterson, USC

Isaiah Whaley, UConn

Lucas Williamson, Loyola

Payton Willis, Minnesota

Isaiah Wong, Miami (FL)

Milwaukee Bucks

The known list of players to have worked out with the Bucks:

Teddy Allen, New Mexico St

Dominick Barlow, Overtime Elite

Justin Bean, Utah State

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Brad Davison, Wisconsin

Akoldah Gak, Illawarra Hawks (NBL)

Jordan Hall, Saint Joseph’s

Jaden Hardy, NBA G League Ignite

Hunter Maldonado, Wyoming

Trey McGowens, Nebraska

Josh Minott, Memphis

Silvio De Sousa, Chattanooga

Kerwin Walton, North Carolina

Lucas Williamson, Loyola

Jalen Wilson, Kansas

Minnesota Timberwolves

The known list of players to have worked out with the Timberwolves:

Justin Bean, Utah State

JD Davison, Alabama

Keon Ellis, Alabama

Jacob Gilyard, Richmond

Theo John, Marquette

Johnny Juzang, UCLA

David Roddy, Colorado State

Fatts Russell, Maryland

Kerwin Walton Jr., North Carolina

New Orleans Pelicans

The known list of players to have worked out with the Pelicans:

Izaiah Brockington, Iowa State

Dyson Daniels, NBA G League Ignite

Stanley Umude, Arkansas

New York Knicks

The known list of players to have worked out with the Knicks:

Gabe Brown, Michigan State

Tyson Etienne, Wichita State

Jordan Goldwire, Oklahoma

Peter Kiss, Rutgers

Jared Rhoden, Seton Hall

Orlando Robinson, Fresno State

Jalen Wilson, Kansas

Oklahoma City Thunder

The known list of players to have worked out with the Thunder:

Keon Ellis, Alabama

Jordan Goldwire, Oklahoma

Lester Quinones, Memphis

Dereon Seabron, N.C. State

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

Isaiah Wong, Miami (FL)

Orlando Magic

The known list of players to have worked out with the Magic:

Adonis Arms, Texas Tech

Dominick Barlow, Overtime Elite

Gabe Brown, Michigan State

Darius Days, LSU

Kyler Edwards, Houston

Jordan Hall, Saint Joseph’s

Justin Lewis, Marquette

Josh Minott, Memphis

Keegan Murray, Iowa

David Roddy, Colorado State

Marcus Sasser, Houston

Dereon Seabron, N.C. State

Kai Sotto, Adelaide 36ers (NBL)

Bryson Williams, Texas Tech

Donovan Williams, UNLV

Phoenix Suns

The known list of players to have worked out with the Suns:

Izaiah Brockington, Iowa State

Lucas Williamson, Loyola

Portland Trail Blazers

The known list of players to have worked out with the Trail Blazers:

Julian Champagnie, St. John’s

Dyson Daniels, NBA G League Ignite

Darius Days, LSU

Mouhamed Gueye, Washington State

Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

Fatts Russell, Maryland

Dallas Walton, Wake Forest

Sacramento Kings

The known list of players to have worked out with the Kings:

Efe Abogidi, Washington State

Jalen Adaway, St. Bonaventure

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech

Jamal Bieniemy, UTEP

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse

Keion Brooks, Kentucky

Tyler Burton, Richmond

Tyson Etienne, Wichita State

Grant Golden, Richmond

A.J. Green, Northern Iowa

Jeriah Horne, Tulsa

Johnny Juzang, UCLA

Hyunjung Lee, Davidson

Kenny Lofton Jr., Louisiana Tech

David McCormack, Kansas

Grayson Murphy, Belmont

Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech

JD Notae, Arkansas

Lester Quinones, Memphis

Will Richardson, Oregon

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Malachi Smith, Gonzaga

Trevion Williams, Purdue

Lucas Williamson, Loyola

San Antonio Spurs

The known list of players to have worked out with the Spurs:

Alex Barcello, BYU

Dominick Barlow, Overtime Elite

Jeriah Horne, Tulsa

Harrison Ingram, Stanford

Josh Minott, Memphis

Jalen Wilson, Kansas

Toronto Raptors

The known list of players to have worked out with the Raptors:

Marcus Bingham Jr., Michigan State

Gabe Brown, Michigan State

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Justin Lewis, Marquette

Josh Minott, Memphis

JD Notae, Arkansas

Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

Utah Jazz

The known list of players to have worked out with the Jazz:

R.J. Cole, UConn

Tyson Etienne, Wichita State

Akoldah Gak, Illawarra Hawks (NBL)

Johnny Juzang, UCLA

Jared Rhoden, Seton Hall

Trevion Williams, Purdue

Lucas Williamson, Loyola

Washington Wizards

The known list of players to have worked out with the Wizards: