Brown County, IL

Brown County Falls Short In Bid For State Baseball Title

wlds.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrown County fell short in their bid for their first state baseball title in program history this morning. The Hornets lost to North Clay 12-4. Gabe Blakeley, Mason Henry, Ethan Howell, and Tyce...

wlds.com

southernillinoisnow.com

Triad Drops Super Sectional Baseball Game To Chatham….Edwardsville Headed To State

The 3a baseball Super Sectionals were held yesterday. Chatham Glenwood shutout Triad 3-0 at Millikin to win a trip to the state final four at the Duly Health & Care Field in Joliet where they will take on Washington after their 8-4 win over Sycamore at Geneseo. The other semifinal will see Crystal Lake South taking on Nazareth Academy.
CHATHAM, IL
wlds.com

Two From New Berlin Make First Team All Sangamo in baseball

Two players from New Berlin/South County have been named to the 2022 Sangamo All conference baseball team. Lucas Bixby and Rockman Prince were placed on the first team. Jacob Roberts and Gannon Dodd of New Berlin/South County received honorable mention. Jake Shannon and Dane Degroot of Porta/AC were named to...
NEW BERLIN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

3-star OL Rico Jackson commits to Illinois

It’s a good Sunday morning for Bret Bielema and Co. Illinois Football picked up a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Rico Jackson after he took an official visit to Champaign. A native of Fort Lauderdale, Jackson said he’s “excited” to announce his commitment in a tweet.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from May 30-June 3, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Wendy L. Skarin and Scott L. Skarin of Hamilton sold a...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Scott Co. Man Identified In Pike Co. Drowning

The identity of a man who drowned in a Pike County pond on Saturday has been released. Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood has identified the decedent as 79 year old Gerald S. “Jerry” Stocker of Winchester. According to a pres release, Stocker was pronounced deceased at the pond...
PIKE COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

Man died after scuba accident in pond

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Pike County Sheriff's Department has identified the man who died in a rural Pike County, Ill., pond over the weekend as Gerald Stocker, 79, of Winchester. The sheriff's department also said Stocker died following a scuba diving accident while performing maintenance on a...
PIKE COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes Hershey and Empire in Bloomington

UPDATE (9:55 p.m.) — According to an update from the City of Bloomington, the crash at Hershy Road and Empire Street has been cleared and the roadway has been reopened. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash involving four vehicles has blocked off traffic at the intersection of Hershey Road and Empire Street Monday.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Man charged with DUI after crash in Macon County

HEMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol following a crash in Macon County Sunday night. The crash happened on Illinois Route 121 near Lincoln Memorial Parkway. State Troopers said their investigation indicated that at approximately 8:11 p.m., a Dodge Challenger driven by Christian Van Hook, 28 from […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Taylorville Man Convicted In Meth Case

A Taylorville man has been convicted in a jury trial on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Police began investigating 37-year-old Donald Felton back in 2019, suspecting him of obtaining meth in the St. Louis area for sale in and around Taylorville. In June 2019, police trailed Felton to a rest stop near Hamel, where he met with an unidentified man and then returned to Taylorville. There police initiated a traffic stop and searched his vehicle, finding nearly one pound of pure meth, known as ice. They also found a digital scale and $800 cash.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Man Arrested After Chase Involving Stolen Vehicle

A Springfield man is in custody after a police chase that covered parts of three counties and ended up in Springfield over the weekend. The incident began early Saturday morning in Nokomis, when police spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Pana the day before. Officers pursued the vehicle into Christian County, and then into Sangamon County. The driver crashed the car near South Grand and Dirksen, and then reportedly got out and ran toward the JC Penney store.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Clinic To Start Work On New Pediatrics Facility

Ground will be broken this week on a new pediatrics building for Springfield Clinic. The 40-thousand square foot building 0n Old Jacksonville Road will replace two existing pediatrics centers for the clinic. Officials say it will feature 60 exam rooms, on-site laboratory and radiology, and a pediatric urgent care unit. They say the facility is designed to ensure that children can get the care they need when they need it, in a comfortable environment.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

National truck convention coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A national truck show and convention will be making its way to Springfield this weekend, bringing thousands of people and trucks to town. The American Truck Historical Society’s National Convention and Truck Show begins on Thursday at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. 10,000 people are expected to attend the convention with 1,000 […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
ourquadcities.com

Galesburg announced closures for repair work

The City of Galesburg announced road closures for repair work. Walnut Avenue near the intersection with West Main Street will be closed for repairs to the sanitary sewer. The closure is expected to be through 3:30 p.m. on Friday, June 10, weather permitting. East Simmons Street between South Prairie and...
GALESBURG, IL
The Telegraph

Macoupin County Fair returns Tuesday

CARLINVILLE - The Macoupin County Fair returns to the Macoupin County Fairgrounds, 21368 State Route 4, in Carlinville starting Tuesday, June 7 at 9 a.m. The fair will feature agriculture and livestock contests, harness racing, a food festival, exhibition hall competitions, fair pageants, I.T.P.A. Tractor and Truck pulls, an FFA fair and a demolition derby. Bring the kids to the kid's corner and Sea Lion Splash show, bid at a pie and cake auction, enjoy deep-fried foods, carnival games, and rides. Live music and entertainment is also featured every evening.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL

