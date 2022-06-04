Brown County Falls Short In Bid For State Baseball Title

A Taylorville man has been convicted in a jury trial on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Police began investigating 37-year-old Donald Felton back in 2019, suspecting him of obtaining meth in the St. Louis area for sale in and around Taylorville. In June 2019, police trailed Felton to a rest stop near Hamel, where he met with an unidentified man and then returned to Taylorville. There police initiated a traffic stop and searched his vehicle, finding nearly one pound of pure meth, known as ice. They also found a digital scale and $800 cash.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO