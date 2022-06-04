ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, MO

Smithville ends year on 'happy' note

By Liam Keating sports@mycouriertribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFENTON — A third-place trophy capped off an intense week for Smithville in the Class 3 Soccer Final Four. The Warriors defeated Ursuline in penalty kicks after the game finished 1-1. Smithville opened the scoring in the second minute of action as Emma Becker sprinted towards the ball on the right...

Wendell George Swenson

Wendell George Swenson, 70, of Smithville, MO, passed away unexpectedly on February 4, 2022. Wendell was born in Rapid City, South Dakota on February 25, 1951, and is the son of the late George and Mary Swenson of King City, MO. Wendell was a 1969 graduate of King City High School. Shortly after graduation, he married his grade school sweetheart, Alice Faith Ness. Wendell and Alice started their family and eventually settled in the Kansas City area, where he worked as a sheet metal laborer for many years. Wendell would eventually retire while residing in Smithville to spend even more time with his family, friends and community. This is also where he would continue his career as a full-time Grandpa.
Kearney Enrichment Council pickleball fundraiser June 12

A night of activity and fun for a Kearney charity is coming to Chicken N Pickle in North Kansas City from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 12. The event benefits Kearney Enrichment Council, which provides community, children and senior programing throughout the year in Kearney. “What a great way...
Mizzou lands commitment from talented in-state 2023 kicker

The Missouri Tigers brought in a top 2022 recruiting class. Now, coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff are working on the 2023 class. On Sunday, the Tigers got a commitment from an elite 2023 kicker out of the Kansas City era. As you can see below, Blake Craig took to...
Connie M. Kenaga

Connie M. Kenaga, a longtime resident of Richmond, left to be with the Lord. She leaves behind her son, Keith (Tracy); and grandsons, Colten and Dillon; daughter, Pam; and granddaughters, Amber and Heather; and several great-grandchildren; brother, Ralph Ayers (Bobbie) and sons. Connie was born to Arthur and Florence Ayers....
Liberty native competes for Miss Missouri crown

Miss Missouri candidates from across the state, their pageant directors and families will travel to the heart of Missouri Sunday, June 12 to kick off a week filled with rehearsals, talent performances, interviews and evening gowns at Missouri Military Academy. “Throughout the week, the Miss Missouri candidates will participate in...
Leavenworth grad, former Piper coach taking over Lansing football program

By Derek Wiley Lansing’s new head football coach knows the area well. Rick Pollard, a 1991 graduate of Leavenworth High School, has lived in Lansing for 15 years. “My family is part of the community,” Pollard said. “I just love being around here.” Pollard said he first got the coaching bug playing for Sam Pittman…
Rose Marie Cantlon Shepherd

Rose Marie Cantlon Shepherd of Liberty, MO, died on May 31, 2022, at her home in Liberty. Rosie, as she was known to her family and friends, was born in Clarksburg, MO, on September 12, 1930. In 1933, the Cantlons moved to Liberty, where she attended kindergarten, elementary, junior and senior high schools as well as William Jewell College. Rosie married her high school sweetheart, Stewart Shepherd, on October 17, 1951, at Liberty Methodist Church, where she was a member.
Missouri House honors Willhoyte for Elks service

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Friends and family gathered in Maryville this weekend to honor the longest-serving known member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks. Surrounded by fellow Elks, Jack Willhoyte, 96, received a resolution from the Missouri House of Representatives during a small ceremony at Parkdale Manor senior living center on Saturday.
Two 13-year-olds enter plea for murder at Kansas park

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Five young teenagers including two 13-year-olds who are charged in a Kansas man's shooting death pleaded not guilty in juvenile court to first-degree murder. Court documents say the teenagers pleaded Monday. Three of the suspects who pleaded Monday are 14-years-old. A hearing for a sixth...
Obituary & Services: Stephen Biggerstaff

Stephen Biggerstaff, age 67, a resident of Kansas City, Missouri, and a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at his residence. Stephen was born the son of Donald A. and Barbara (Hart) Biggerstaff on October 22, 1954, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1972 Wheeling High School graduate, and a member of the Wheeling Christian Church. Stephen worked for the Donaldson Company for 32 years. He was also a DJ for KCHI for several years where he played “Today’s news and yesterday’s music.” After he retired, he was a special assignments team member for the Kansas City Royals. Stephen was a member of the United Auto Workers Union Local #710 and he was a friend of Bill who was an active sponsor. He enjoyed all things sports and was a long-time fan of the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Summer concert comes to Kearney park

KEARNEY — Ångström Brass is a chamber ensemble that curates instrumental art music experiences. Melding the distinctive timbres of the various brass instruments into a cohesive musical voice, Ångström Brass serves engaging performances and educational programming. The group will perform a free show from 6...
Mahomes' Whataburger Opens In The Dotte

This is the most uninteresting news of the day that doesn't impact that lives who local who refuse to partake in greasy heart-clogging food. Already this morning the event is earning more new coverage than any other local issue. Check traffic news about the car glut that WILL create a...
The Dotte Reveals Whataburger Traffic Plan

A quick peek at metro priorities for this week . . Here's a glimpse at the big Mahomes burger shack opening . . . To distract us all for real lives . . . As of 7 a.m. June 7, the amended traffic flow plan goes into effect until 5 p.m. Sunday, June 12.
Before it was the Lake of the Ozarks, it was Ha Ha Tonka

When Robert McClure Snyder first set eyes on the natural wonders of this Ozarks property, he could see promise and possibilities. We’ve reached that pivotal time of year where thousands of people leave the big city and travel to “The Lake.” It doesn’t take its formal title to know what “The Lake” is or where it’s located. If you don’t personally have a house or condo there, you certainly know a handful of people who do.
GEHS grad starts his own greenhouse business

Will Lewis, a recent Gardner-Edgerton high school graduate, never imagined he would grow up to be a horticulturist and greenhouse owner. “As a kid I always thought I’d be a lawyer,” he said. “I always loved the idea of owning a business, but I thought it’d be like a Freddy’s.”
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Jackson, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 18:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Jackson; Platte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Southwestern Clay County in west central Missouri Southeastern Platte County in west central Missouri Northwestern Jackson County in west central Missouri * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 603 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Platte City, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kansas City, Liberty, Gladstone, Lansing, Parkville, Platte City, North Kansas City, Mission Hills, Riverside, Weatherby Lake, Westwood, Claycomo, Kansas City Kansas, Pleasant Valley, Lake Waukomis, Glenaire, Ferrelview, Avondale, Platte Woods and Oakview. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 6. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 418 and 423. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 15. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 233 and 235. Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 17. Interstate 635 between mile markers 4 and 12. Interstate 435 between mile markers 19 and 39, and between mile markers 48 and 59. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Suspected vehicle thief nabbed

After reports to police spanning throughout Liberty and Kansas, a suspected vehicle thief was taken into custody in Kansas City Monday, June 6. The incidents began when Liberty police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Plummer’s Way regarding a man standing in the road screaming at people. “While...
