Reports that preceded this week’s WWDC 2022 press conference claimed that Apple would introduce a new iPad multitasking system that mimics the multitasking experience on laptops and desktops. iPads will now let users resize app windows and use more than two or three apps at a time, which is what multitasking in iPadOS 15 looks like. Apple confirmed the rumors during the event, unveiling brand new multitasking functionality in iPadOS 16 called Stage Manager.

