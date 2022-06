Mob Psycho 100 is finally returning for its third season later this year, and Crunchyroll has announced that they will be streaming the new season alongside its launch in Japan! When the second season of the series came to an end, there were a lot of questions as to how the franchise would be tackling the final two major events from ONE's original webcomic series. It seemed like it could be enough for a third season, but also could be tackled with a feature film. Thankfully, it was confirmed that there are plans in place to bring the anime back for a full third season later this Fall.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO