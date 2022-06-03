Around $10 million worth of illegal narcotics seized in Dallas drug bust, police say
3 days ago
DALLAS — Authorities in Duncanville seized around $10 million worth of illegal drugs in Dallas on Thursday and two people will be facing federal charges, police said. Police in Duncanville said its narcotics team had been investigating the location in the 5500 block of South Cockrell Hill Road...
A man who owned a string of nightclubs across Dallas and Fort Worth has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison. Prosecutors say Alfredo Hinojosa allowed drug dealers to operate openly in the clubs he owned.
DALLAS — A Dallas-Fort Worth nightclub mogul has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for his role in operating multiple clubs where drugs were sold openly, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham announced Monday. In November 2021, a federal grand jury found...
Update on Tuesday, June 7 at 11:19 a.m.: Police identified the suspect as 38-year-old Adam Mostafa. He is currently held in the Collin County Jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond for his outstanding warrant. Records do not indicate at this time if he has an attorney. DISCLAIMER: All criminal...
Twenty five thefts were reported in McKinney during a two-week period from May 23-June 6, according to community crime map data. That number does not include the six motor vehicle thefts, four residential burglaries and two commercial burglaries during the same timeframe. From May 23-May 31, the following major incidents...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are seeking public assistance in a pedestrian hit-and-run. At around 12:10 a.m. on June 5, a pedestrian was crossing the street at 3700 Cole Ave., just south of Blackburn Street, police said. Police said the vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of 3700 Cole Ave. and hit the pedestrian. The vehicle left the scene without stopping to help. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition. The suspect's vehicle is a small, dark-colored SUV and appeared to have damage on the front end. Police ask that if anyone has information regarding the suspect, or the vehicle that hit the pedestrian, contact Detective Sammy Shaw in Vehicle Crimes at (214) 671-0019 and to reference case number 100263-2022.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In the past six months, federal investigators said they have seen an explosion of handgun switches in North Texas. When placed on the back of a gun, these small, simple devices can change a handgun into a mini-machine gun.Instead of one bullet fired when the trigger is pulled, these illegal devices allow multiple rounds to be fired by holding down the trigger. As many as 30 rounds can be fired in two seconds."These things fire faster than what the military is carrying," said Jeffrey Boshek, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, Explosives (ATF)...
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION ON WINTERGREEN ROAD LEADS DESOTO POLICE TO DRUG & WEAPON SEIZURE. DeSoto PD Seizes AR15 Pistol and 2LBs of Marijuana from wounded resident. An investigation by DeSoto Police into a Thursday shooting at an apartment complex on the 300 block of W. Wintergreen Road led to the hospitalization of a 26-year-old DeSoto man who resided there and the seizure of an AR-15 pistol and two pounds of marijuana from his apartment.
Texarkana, Texas Detectives continue to make progress in the investigation of the shooting death of Jermaine Aldridge outside Chili’s on December 30, 2020. TTPD made a second arrest in this case on Sunday after Officer Colton Johnson saw 32-year-old Calvin Gardner going into a business in the 1500 block of North Robison Road and knew that an arrest warrant for Murder had been issued for him. Gardner, who lives in Grand Prairie, Texas, was arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail. A judge set his bond was at $1 million Monday morning.
DALLAS - A man who murdered his ex-wife in Houston killed himself in Southeast Dallas when police tried to take him into custody. Dallas SWAT officers converged on the white truck that Lorenzo White was in following a chase. Police say they tried to get him to surrender, but he shot himself instead.
DALLAS — Plano police responded to a barricade person incident at the Los Rios Park Apartments off 14th Street on Monday morning, officials said. Police officials said a Collin County constable was trying to serve a warrant for aggravated assault when the suspect barricaded themselves in an apartment. Plano...
Monday was the first day of the capital murder trial for one of two suspects in connection to the 2018 killing of Fort Worth police officer Garrett Hull. Testimony began Monday against defendant Timothy Huff, nearly one week after he was hospitalized after saying he accidentally swallowed a razor blade.
DALLAS - Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia listened to concerned citizens in East Oak Cliff Monday about the continued violence in Dallas. There have been three murders in Dallas since Friday. Two of those were 14 and 15-year-olds. Overall crime down across the city, but homicides stand at 105 halfway...
The family of a grandmother who was killed in her Las Colinas home by her cable man is suing the company in a Dallas civil court. In December 2019, 83-year old Betty Thomas was stabbed to death by Roy Holden Jr., who was employed as a cable technician for Spectrum at the time.
A Fort Worth man is recovering after he stepped in to help a convenience store clerk and wound up stabbed by the man he hoped to protect her from. Bryce Baker said he’d often stopped at the Chevron gas station near I-35 and Berry Street, which he stopped at with his family around 5:30 Monday evening.
DALLAS - Those who live in Lower Greenville are concerned with the recent increase in violent crime. Eyes are now on the city of Dallas to see if they take any action and what that could do. "You get apprehensive and anxious, like, am I going to hear gunshots in...
Monday was the first day of the capital murder trial for one of two suspects in connection to the 2018 killing of Fort Worth police officer Garrett Hull. Inside Tarrant County's 396th District Court, colleagues of the slain officer and his wife took the stand. The trial was supposed to...
In the past two weeks, 15 reports of burglary by breaking and entering were taken in Frisco, according to community crime map data. Of those 15 incidents, nine were reported at residences from May 23-June 6. Here are the nine burglary by breaking and entering details:. - 6 a.m., May...
