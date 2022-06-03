Around $10 million worth of illegal narcotics seized in Dallas drug bust, police say

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are seeking public assistance in a pedestrian hit-and-run. At around 12:10 a.m. on June 5, a pedestrian was crossing the street at 3700 Cole Ave., just south of Blackburn Street, police said. Police said the vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of 3700 Cole Ave. and hit the pedestrian. The vehicle left the scene without stopping to help. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition. The suspect's vehicle is a small, dark-colored SUV and appeared to have damage on the front end. Police ask that if anyone has information regarding the suspect, or the vehicle that hit the pedestrian, contact Detective Sammy Shaw in Vehicle Crimes at (214) 671-0019 and to reference case number 100263-2022.

