ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

U.S. Women's Open: See the breakdown for the historic $10 million purse

By Beth Ann Nichols
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fO7hs_0g0kejXD00
Photo by Chris Keane/USGA

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C, ­– For the first time in women’s golf history, the top two players in a field will earn seven figures. The 77th U.S. Women’s Open features a historic $10 million purse, nearly double last year’s, thanks to the addition of ProMedica as presenting sponsor.

The winner on Sunday at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club will earn $1,800,000. Runner-up will take home $1,080,000.

No player on the LPGA has made $1 million this season. Jennifer Kupcho, winner of the year’s first major tops the tour with $917,112. She earned $750,000 for capturing the Chevron Championship.

For more perspective, consider that $1.5 million purses on the LPGA pay out six figures to the top two finishers. This week, the player who places 22nd will earn $102,905.

Players who missed the cut this week earned $8,000, double last year’s amount.

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

The PGA threatens to sanction Sergio García

The PGA reiterated on Wednesday its adamant refusal to allow its members to participate in LIV Golf, a new league launched with the backing of Saudi Arabia, and threatened "disciplinary action" after it was confirmed that a group of 42 players will compete at the 'LIV Golf Invitational Series' in London from June 9-11.
GOLF
Golf Channel

A closer look at who's teeing it up at U.S. Open final qualifying

Golf's Longest Day is here again. Before players around the country compete for the chance to punch their tickets for next week's U.S. Open at The Country Club, here's a look at some notable players at each of the nine sites for Monday's U.S. Open final qualifying:. RattleSnake Point Golf...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga#Golf Club#Purses
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Danielle Kang taking time to get back to 100 percent, will miss several upcoming LPGA events

Danielle Kang told a group of reporters on June 3, “I really don’t have the answers now,” when asked if the tumor doctors found on her spine was benign. Despite the diagnosis, Kang fought her way through the U.S. Women’s Open last week. She made the cut, but eventually stumbled on Sunday and shot a final-round 79 and tied for 63rd with Jessica Korda and several others.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Golfweek's Best Private Courses 2022: State-by-state rankings of private courses

Welcome to Golfweek’s Best 2022 list of top private golf courses in the U.S., as judged by our international panel of raters. The hundreds of members of that ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on 10 criteria on a points basis of 1 through 10. They also file a single, overall rating on each course. Those overall ratings are averaged to produce these rankings.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Daily South

Recent NC State Grad Rolls to Victory in Legendary British Cheese-Chasing Race

Brave Brits have been participating in the Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake for six centuries. The bizarre and decidedly dangerous event takes place each spring on Cooper's Hill in near Gloucester. It's a race where hundreds of people risk life and limb to chase a wheel of cheese down a very, very steep hill.
SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Seth Trimble USA Basketball highlights

UNC basketball signee Seth Trimble made the USA Basketball U18 team last week as one of the 12 member roster. The team is competing in the FIBA Americas Championship in Mexico, taking place from June 6-12. Team USA won its first game on Monday and Trimble shined during the opener. Despite not getting the normal publicity as some of the other members of the roster, Trimble was one of the better players throughout the tryout portion of camp over the last two weeks. Here are some notable highlights from Trimble’s USA Basketball tryout and practice sessions. North Carolina signee Seth Trimble #USABMU18 @sethtrimble1 #takemytalent pic.twitter.com/pGgz5WOIoZ — TAKE MY TALENT (@takemytalent) June 7, 2022 Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

118K+
Followers
162K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy