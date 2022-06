It's been a long time coming for the new Nissan Z, and now that we've finally driven it, we can comfortably say that yes, it is good enough to live up to its famed heritage, and it is most definitely capable of rivaling the Toyota GR Supra. With 400 horsepower on tap from a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6, rear-wheel drive, and a manual gearbox, the new Z is a winner - even if you really need to spend closer to $50k in order to get the differential and brakes to handle all those ponies. But the new Z, which isn't being sold in Europe, is already selling out fast, as some countries have reached their allotted numbers for the Z Proto launch edition model.

