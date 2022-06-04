ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her Platinum Jubilee by having tea with Paddington

By Kaitlin Reilly
AOL Corp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen Elizabeth II is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee with a furry friend. In a new video shared on social media Saturday, the Queen — who, at age 96, is celebrating 70 years as head of the monarchy with a slew of events — sits down for tea with Paddington Bear (voiced...

www.aol.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, Looks Gorgeous In Official Platinum Jubilee Portrait At Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II has released a brand-new portrait for her Platinum Jubilee! The specially commissioned photograph was unveiled on June 1 and shows the smiling 96-year-old monarch sitting on a bench below a window in Windsor Castle’s Victoria Vestibule, per Today. The Queen looked elegant but relaxed in a light blue wool coat and skirt set. The set, which was designed by Angela Kelly, had embroidered white embellishments lining the opening of the jacket and the neckline. Queen Elizabeth II accessorized with two pearl necklaces and her engagement ring from her late husband, Prince Philip. The photo was captured on May 25 and shows a statue of King Charles II in the background. Ranald Mackechnie, who has photographed the royal family twice before, was tapped to take the special portrait.
WORLD
People

Who Is the Duke of Kent, Who Joined Queen Elizabeth on the Palace Balcony at Trooping the Colour?

Queen Elizabeth had just one companion with her when she made her first appearance of her Platinum Jubilee weekend: her first cousin Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent. The 96-year-old monarch appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday to take the official salute accompanied by the Duke of Kent, who was dressed in his military uniform. He also joined the bigger group of working royals when they came out onto the balcony later to watch the flypast by the Royal Air Force.
U.K.
SheKnows

Diddy's 3 Teen Daughters Confirmed Star Power Runs in the Family With These Glamorous BBMAs Looks

Click here to read the full article. The Las Vegas Strip was the place to be on Sunday night where the 2022 Billboard Music Awards brought music’s A-listers together. Sean “Diddy” Combs was the show’s host and executive producer, but it was his three daughters Chance Combs, 16, and 15-year-old twins, D’Lila Star and Jessie James Combs, who had everyone talking. The trio is becoming red-carpet pros lately having been featured in Vanity Fair last year and walking the Dolce & Gabbana show. Chance sported a black mini dress with feathers at the neckline and around the hem. She paired the look with black-and-white...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Ben Whishaw
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Daily Mail

Revealed: General Hospital star Steve Burton's life was in 'chaos' and his marriage under strain... before his wife of 23 years fell pregnant to another man

General Hospital star Steve Burton's 23-year-long marriage to Sheree Gustin had been under strain for a while, leading up to his separation announcement last week. On Wednesday, the 51-year-old actor made a post on his Instagram Stories page, saying he and Sheree, 45, who's currently pregnant with her fourth child, were separated and that he was not the father of the baby.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan and Harry's Daughter Lilibet Have Officially Met

Queen Elizabeth II and her great-granddaughter Lilibet “Lili” have officially met, Entertainment Tonight reports. A source told the outlet that Lili and the Queen had their first meeting on Thursday after Trooping the Colour. Lili's big brother and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's oldest son Archie, 3, was also there to see the Queen again.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Platinum Jubilee#British Royal Family#Uk#The Royal Family
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Princess Charlotte Adorably Conducts 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' During Jubilee Concert Practice

The royal, 7, tried her hand at directing the band during concert practice at Cardiff Castle in Wales on Saturday, conducting the orchestra to a kid-approved song. With a little assurance from her dad Prince William, as mom Kate Middleton and brother Prince George looked on, Charlotte stepped in for conductor John Quirk for "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Disney's Encanto.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Prince Louis' sweet reunion with family after missing Jubilee celebrations

Prince William and Kate Middleton left their youngest son, Prince Louis, at home on Saturday when they took Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven, to Cardiff castle for a special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert. But an eyewitness for HELLO! revealed what happened during the sweet moment when the four-year-old...
WORLD
People

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Not Joining Royal Family for Platinum Jubilee Concert at the Palace

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't attend a star-studded concert at Buckingham Palace celebrating Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. Ahead of Saturday night's event — featuring performances from Queen + Adam Lambert, Diana Ross and more — a list of expected attendees was released, which did not include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who traveled to the U.K. from California for the weekend of festivities to mark the Queen's historic 70-year reign.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jubilee – live: Harry and Meghan arrive in California after UK trip

The Queen has said she is “humbled and deeply touched” by the platinum jubilee celebrations in a statement marking the conclusion of the long weekend.The monarch made a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the royal standard was raised above the residence on Sunday.The Queen’s appearance was unexpected after she did not attend the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathdral on Friday and the Epsom Derby on Saturday after experiencing “discomfort” following Thursday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony.On Sunday, horses led the the Queen’s Gold State Coach down The Mall as the Platinum Jubilee Pageant began.A...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie just posted the sweetest photo of August enjoying the Platinum Jubilee

Princess Eugenie took to Instagram to share the cutest photo of her baby son August getting into the Platinum Jubilee spirit. In the snap the one-year-old can be seen holding onto a Union Jack flag with all of his might, as he waves it among the crowds – and it’s not the first time the mini royal has shown his love for the Platinum Jubilee.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy