Norwich, CT

Norwich fire displaces residents on Central Avenue

By Sten Spinella
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago

Norwich — A fire at 378 Central Ave. was knocked down in about an hour Saturday evening.

No one was injured, and residents of the three- to four-family residential building made it out before Norwich firefighters arrived on the scene, according to a Norwich Fire Department news release. The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

The number of displaced residents was not immediately available.

The fire started shortly after 4 p.m. at a 2½-story building about a block from First Haitian Baptist Church of Norwich. "The first arriving crew reported fire to the rear of the building with smoke from the attic," the release said.

Norwich fire and police personnel brought the fire under control shortly before 5 p.m. Police cars blocked off a portion of Central Avenue during the blaze.

The NFD was assisted by Mohegan Tribal Fire Department Fast Team, American Ambulance, and the Taftville, Yantic, Occum and East Great Plain fire departments. Norwich Public Utilities and Building Departments assisted, as well.

Comments / 0

