The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. Jordan High is bringing in a former Panther to lead its baseball program with the hiring of Philip Berman as new head coach. Berman was a member of the Class of 2013 in J-Town, and has been the head coach at Cabrillo for the past three seasons.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO