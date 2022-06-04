ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Police ID suspect in attack on doctor, nurses at LA hospital

By ROBERT JABLON and STEFANIE DAZIO
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uzCjL_0g0kPCUT00
California Hospital Stabbing In this aerial image taken from video provided by ABC7 Los Angeles, emergency personnel take a person out of the Encino Hospital Medical Center where a suspect has stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself in the hospital in Encino, Calif., Friday, June 3, 2022. (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP) (Uncredited)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Police on Saturday identified the man who allegedly stabbed a doctor and two nurses inside a Southern California hospital emergency ward and remained inside a room for hours before police arrested him.

Ashkan Amirsoleymani, 35, has been booked on three counts of attempted murder related to Friday's attack, the Los Angeles Police Department said on Twitter.

He is being held on $3 million bail. It was not immediately clear on Saturday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf and the district attorney's office did not respond to an email asking whether charges have been filed.

Police have not yet disclosed Amirsoleymani's motive and Los Angeles Police Officer Rosario Cervantes said no other information was available Saturday.

Amirsoleymani walked into Encino Hospital Medical Center in the San Fernando Valley shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, police said.

He had parked his car in the middle of a street and went to the emergency room, where he asked for treatment for anxiety before stabbing the doctor and nurses, authorities said.

Fire officials said three victims were taken to a trauma center in critical condition. Police later said one was in critical condition and underwent surgery.

KNBC-TV reports that Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center said two of the victims have been treated and released. The third victim remains hospitalized in fair but stable condition, the TV station reported.

The hospital did not immediately respond to requests for comment Saturday.

The first floor of the Encino hospital and some nearby offices were evacuated during the attack, police said.

There was no evidence that the man — later identified as Amirsoleymani — knew the victims, LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said at a news conference Friday.

He remained inside a room in the hospital for about four hours as SWAT team members tried to unsuccessfully to negotiate with him before he was finally arrested, police said.

No one else in the hospital was injured and other patients were able to be treated, according to Elizabeth Nikels, a spokesperson for Prime Healthcare, which runs the Encino hospital.

Amirsoleymani was later taken to another hospital for treatment of self-inflicted injuries to his arms, authorities said.

Hamilton said he had a lengthy criminal record, including two arrests last year for battery of a police officer and resisting arrest.

Parham Saadat, a dental hygienist who works nearby, told the Los Angeles Times that he and his coworker ran across the street to help the victims.

“There was blood all over the floor, blood in the rooms, blood on the gurney the doctor was laying on,” Saadat told the newspaper. “It was a bloodbath.”

Saadat said he later closed a storage room’s door behind the suspect to keep him contained inside and only became afraid when they made eye contact.

“He just very calmly turned his face and looked at me through the window, then turned his head back around. No reaction,” he said. “That’s where it kind of got me.”

Benjamin Roman, an ultrasound technician, told KNBC-TV that before the stabbing, he saw the suspect, who had a dog with him and who might have been high on drugs because he looked anxious and was drenched in sweat.

After the hospital issued an “internal triage” code, Roman said he saw a doctor and a nurse who had been stabbed.

“The doctor looked (like) she was in pain,” he said. “There was a lot of blood and it looked like ... he might have got her abdomen.”

Nickels, in an email, said the hospital's staff faced the harrowing situation with "incredible courage, calmness, and dedication."

“Their focus throughout remained on the safety of staff and patients,” she wrote.

The attack came only two days after a gunman killed four people and then himself at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The assailant got inside a building on the Saint Francis Hospital campus with little trouble, just hours after buying an AR-style rifle, authorities said.

The man killed his surgeon and three other people at a medical office. He blamed the doctor for his continuing pain after a recent back operation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

LA hospital stabbing: Ex-con faces 3 counts of attempted murder

LOS ANGELES - An ex-con accused of stabbing a doctor and two nurses at a Los Angeles area hospital has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, officials said Tuesday. The suspect, identified by authorities as 35-year-old Ashkan Asmirsoleymani is set to be arraigned Tuesday. On June 3, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man robs Westchester adult store at gunpoint, leaves with adult toy: Police

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a man who robbed an adult store in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles back in April. According to police, a man entered the store near Lincoln Boulevard and 84th street just before 11 p.m. on April 18, and approached the person at the counter with a black semiautomatic handgun. Police say the man demanded "all the money" from the register, pointing the gun at the store employee.
LOS ANGELES, CA
globalcirculate.com

Residents Fed Up With Street Takeovers – NBC Los Angeles

Multiple gunshots were heard at a street takeover on Crenshaw and Florence overnight. Hundreds of spectators ran for cover. Police says there were no reports of injuries but it was the latest street takeover where drivers try dangerous stunts at intersections with hundreds of spectators gathered around. Residents are fed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Encino, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Local
California Crime & Safety
westsidetoday.com

Man Arrested for Multiple Residential Burglaries in Culver City

Culver City police have arrested a man wanted for multiple residential burglaries in the Lindberg Park neighborhood. According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), in the early morning hours of May 31, two residential burglaries occurred in the Lindberg Park neighborhood. Officers from the CCPD’s Partnership in Policing Team (PIP) immediately began to collaborate with residents from the Lindberg Park Neighborhood Association in obtaining video surveillance images of the suspect.
CULVER CITY, CA
KTLA

Gunshots ring out after dangerous drivers take over South L.A. streets

Street takeovers in Southern California are becoming free-for-alls for bad behavior and criminal activity, according to local law enforcement. A couple of intersections in South Los Angeles became scenes of the latest street spectacles early Monday morning with drivers doing doughnuts, revving their engines and burning rubber. The illegal festivities came to a screeching halt when gunshots rang […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hospital#Violent Crime#Twitter#Knbc Tv
KION News Channel 5/46

Doctor, nurses stabbed at California hospital; man arrested

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man stabbed a doctor and two nurses inside a Southern California hospital emergency ward on Friday and remained inside a room for hours before police arrested him, authorities said. The man walked into Encino Hospital Medical Center in the San Fernando Valley shortly before 4 p.m., Los Angeles police Officer The post Doctor, nurses stabbed at California hospital; man arrested appeared first on KION546.
thedowneypatriot.com

Parents of Montebello man killed on motorcycle settle with LA County

MONTEBELLO – The parents of a 20-year-old man killed when his motorcycle struck a metal chain stretched across a paved pathway near the Lincoln Dam in Montebello in 2018 have reached a tentative settlement in their lawsuit against Los Angeles County. Lawyers for Alexandro Villaras and Diana Alvarez, the...
MONTEBELLO, CA
foxla.com

LA Hospital Stabbing: 3 Encino medical workers seriously hurt, suspect in custody

LOS ANGELES - Three medical workers are fighting for their lives after being stabbed inside a hospital in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday evening. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call a little after 3:45 p.m. at the Encino Hospital Medical Center on Ventura Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the three people, all hospital workers, were taken to a local trauma center and are in critical condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
calmatters.network

A tale of gangs, threats, retaliation & smoking guns as voters decide if Sheriff Alex Villanueva should be reelected

As we speed toward Tuesday, June 7, the day of California’s primary election, it may be useful to delve into a recent series of events that demonstrate how Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has handled, and continues to handle the issue of deputy gangs, and related forms of abuse, violence, and corruption that have plagued the nation’s largest largest sheriff department under his leadership.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Woman and Child Fatally Shot in Backyard of a Baldwin Park Home

A woman and child are dead following a shooting in the backyard of a Baldwin Park home Sunday night. The shooting was reported at 9:24 p.m. at Merced and Palm avenues, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford. The boy died at a hospital. The woman...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Los Angeles police officer pleads guilty to stealing pickup

A veteran Los Angeles police officer was sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to stealing a $29,000 pickup truck from a dealership, according to court records. Officer Matthew Calleros was arrested in 2020 at the Los Angeles police station where he worked — and where the missing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Deputies shoot, kill knife-and-crossbow-wielding man in Lancaster: LASD

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have fatally shot a man they say was wielding a knife outside a business in Lancaster Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Department was called for a reported disturbed man with a knife in the 1800 block of West Avenue J at 1:08 p.m., authorities said.
LANCASTER, CA
KABC

Traffic alert: Washington Big-shots will be here with massive security, closing and blocking our streets.

(Los Angeles, CA) — President Biden is headed to Los Angeles on Wednesday for the Summit of the Americas. Vice-President Kamala Harris is already in L.A., and California Governor Gavin Newsom will also join the summit this week. The President is set to arrive on Wednesday at 1:30 PM at LAX, with the events centered around the Los Angeles Convention Center mid-week and the port of Los Angeles on Friday before he leaves L.A. on Saturday morning. The President of Mexico is boycotting the summit after the leaders of Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela were not invited. Other representatives of the countries, including Mexico, will be taking part in the events this week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
22K+
Followers
69K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy