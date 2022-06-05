Wales vs Ukraine live stream: how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off online for free and on TV, team news

Having eased past Scotland in midweek, Ukraine will be hoping to seal an against-the-odds qualification for Qatar 2022 today as they take on Wales in this World Cup play-off final in Cardiff.

The Blue and Yellows eased past the Scots 3-1 on Wednesday to set up this tie, and will have no doubt brought some much needed cheer to their war-torn nation. Kick-off is at 5pm local time today. Read on to find out how to watch a Wales vs Ukraine live stream no matter where you are in the world.

Gareth Bale starts alongside man-mountain Kieffer Moore in Wales' attack, with Aaron Ramsey and Daniel James in the creative roles behind them. Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk showed their killer instinct against Scotland on Wednesday, and they'll fancy their chances against an unconvincing Wales rearguard.

Wales vs Ukraine live stream

Date: Sunday 5th June 2022

Kick off: 5pm BST / 12pm ET

Venue: Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Free live stream: ITV / ITV Hub (UK)

US stream: ESPN+

Substitute Artem Dovbyk sealed the 3-1 victory over Scotland that deservedly put the visitors through to this crunch match.

Led by outgoing Real Madrid star Gareth Bale, the Welsh are likely to provide a sterner test for Ukraine, as they look to seal their first appearance in a World Cup since 1958.

The eventual winner of this much-delayed match will earn a place in Group B at Qatar 2022 alongside England, Iran and USA.

Follow our guide on how to watch a Wales vs Ukraine live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world today.

UK: watch a Wales vs Ukraine live stream

Wales vs Ukraine will be broadcast for free on ITV1 in the UK. That means that you'll also be able to watch online on the channel's streaming service ITV Hub - also available to stream absolutely free of charge.

Got Sky Sports and prefer its coverage, then you can watch there (or on Sky Go) if you prefer.

Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock their live streams on Optus Sports and ESPN+.

Watch a Wales vs Ukraine live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Wales vs Ukraine live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Wales vs Ukraine, you may wish to choose 'US' for ESPN+.

3. Then head over to ITV Hub on your browser or device and enjoy the Wales vs Ukraine live stream.

USA: Wales vs Ukraine live stream

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show Wales vs Ukraine in the US, as well as the other World Cup qualifying games involving European teams, all FA Cup matches, and a host of other sport. All will be available in English and Spanish.

Those without cable can sign up to ESPN+ , the channel's online streaming service. It costs $6.99 per month or $13.99 for a bargain along with Hulu and Disney+.

If you're an American outside the US trying to access ESPN+, you will need to use a VPN . Full details below.

Canada: Wales vs Ukraine live stream

For those in Canada, streaming service DAZN has the rights to show this crucial World Cup qualifier live in the region and will be showing Wales vs Ukraine live, with kick off at 12pm ET / 9am PT on Sunday.

DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150 , which also gets you live coverage of huge boxing events, snooker, NFL, and much more.

DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

Australia: Wales vs Ukraine live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the World Cup qualifiers – including Wales vs Ukraine – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.