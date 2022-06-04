ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

GS Eagles Shutout UNCG | Next Up Notre Dame |How to Watch/Listen

By Grice Connect
 3 days ago
UPDATE: DUE TO RAIN DELAY GAME IS STARTING AT 8:06 PM. GS Eagles Ty Fisher's dominant performance in the second game of the Statesboro Regional propelled the top-seeded Georgia Southern baseball team to a strong 8-0 shutout win over the SoCon champions UNCG Spartans. The win advances GS in the winner's...

WJCL

Georgia Southern wraps historic weekend on diamond in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. — Seats at J.I. Clements Stadium were filled with family, friends and former Georgia Southern baseball alumni to witness a historic moment over the weekend in Statesboro. The first-ever NCAA Baseball Regional was held at Georgia Southern. Fans traveled from all over the country excited to watch...
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Georgia Southern to battle for spot in Statesboro Regional Final

STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern fell to Notre Dame 6-4 in the Statesboro Regional at J.I. Clements Stadium on Saturday. The loss moved the Eagles into the elimination bracket. With backs against the wall, Georgia Southern will face Texas Tech at 2 p.m. If the Eagles win, they will...
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Baseball fans catch action at Statesboro restaurant

STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern is hosting an NCAA regional baseball tournament for the first time ever, and Eagle Nation certainly was proud to host. In fact, tickets sold out in hours and Saturday night J.I. Clements stadium hit an all-time attendance record. But what if you didn't get...
STATESBORO, GA
Cheryl (Sherry) Smith Hendrix

Cheryl (Sherry) Smith Hendrix, 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Westwood Nursing Home in Statesboro, Georgia. Sherry was born on October 31, 1945 in Savannah, Georgia to the late Spencer and Helen Conners Smith. She was a graduate of Savannah High School. Sherry was a retired medical transcriptionist and was a member of First Baptist Church of Statesboro. She loved the Lord which was evident by her commitment to her Bible studies, reading numerous Christian books, and singing gospel songs. She also enjoyed going to the beach and spending time with her family and friends.
STATESBORO, GA
Mrs. Betty Foy Sanders

On May 29th 2022, Betty Foy Sanders passed away peacefully comforted by the fact she had been able to remain in her home in the later years of her remarkable life. Betty had suffered many years with a variety of ailments that were manageable thanks to her devoted daughter, Betty and the many equally devoted caregivers, who did their very best to make her life as comfortable as possible.
STATESBORO, GA
Betty Foy Sanders, Statesboro Native, Former First Lady of Georgia Remembered

Betty Foy Sanders, Statesboro native, artist, philanthropist and former First Lady of Georgia died on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at the age of 95. According to the Richard B. Russell Library for Political Research and Studies, University of Georgia Betty Bird Foy Sanders was born to a farming family in Statesboro on August 6, 1926. She spent a year at the Georgia Teacher's College, and then earned a degree in Fine Arts from the University of Georgia. She met Carl Sanders at UGA, and they married in 1947. They moved to Augusta, Carl Sanders's hometown, where Carl practiced law. When he entered politics, Betty campaigned with him, and they moved to Atlanta when Carl was elected governor in 1962. As the first lady of Georgia, she raised two children, helped develop the new governor's mansion, and entertained many renowned politicians and business leaders.
STATESBORO, GA
Mr. George Stephenson Haymans

Mr. George S. Haymans (Steve), age 77, died on Thursday, June 2nd 2022 at his home under the care of Kindred Hospice. George was born on December 22nd 1944 in Savannah, GA to the late Mr. William Henry Haymans Sr. and Mrs. Ella Lee McElveen Haymans. He was raised in Savannah, GA and worked for 49 years in the HVAC industry, most of that time with Weather Doctors. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, camping, and also woodworking. George was preceded in death by his parents, his brother William Henry Haymans Jr., his sister, Doris Helpingstine, as well as a niece and a nephew.
STATESBORO, GA
Mrs. Cynthia D. Golden

Mrs. Cynthia Denise Golden, passed into rest, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Augusta University Medical Center. She was a native of Augusta, Georgia and received her formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County. She was a graduate of Statesboro High School and a graduate of Forsyth Correctional Training Center.
AUGUSTA, GA
Savannah: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Savannah, Georgia

Savannah is the epitome of the idyllic Southern town. It boasts grand old mansions, large moss-draped trees and green parks with fountains. All of these elements combine to create a captivating charm that makes Savannah one of Georgia's top attractions. Savannah is located on the Atlantic coast, at the mouth the Savannah River. It borders South Carolina. It was the first American town to have a plan.
SAVANNAH, GA
Ms. Stephanie Garrett Akins

Ms. Stephanie Garrett Akins, age 35, passed away on Tuesday, May 31st at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Garrett was born in Statesboro, GA on August 18th 1986 and raised in Portal. She was a 2004 graduate of Portal High School and later attended a technical college for medical billing. She enjoyed working in her yard with flowers and her animals, as well as coloring and painting. Her passion in life though was her two children, Jorja and Aze. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Gary Akins, Sr., her great-grandmother, Ester Best, her maternal grandparents, Betty Heath and Larry Williams, and her aunt, Michelle McDowell.
STATESBORO, GA
Ms. Erica La'trelle Shatteen

Ms. Erica La'trelle Shatteen, age 43, departed this life, Wednesday May 17, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. She received her formal education in the Bulloch County School System. She is preceded in death by her grandmothers, Sophia Mae Brown Shatteen and Toni Littles; her grandfather, Claude...
STATESBORO, GA
Mrs. Kathy Lynette Sutton McLain

Kathy Lynette Sutton McLain, age 79 gained her angel wings on Friday, May 20, 2022, under hospice care. She was of the Baptist Faith and was a 1961 graduate of Clinch County High School, Homerville, Georgia. She was born in Haylow, GA and moved to Homerville, GA with her parents and siblings in the late fifty's. After marrying the love of her life in 1961, she moved to Jacksonville, FL where both she and her husband began working at King Edward Cigar Factory. Later, she and her husband became co-owners (dealer, Gate gas branded) of the Gate Station, full-service gas station which included tire service in Jacksonville, FL which was located on the corner of 8th and Ionia Street. In 1983, Gate Petroleum made an offer that both she and her husband could not resist which led them to Pooler, GA where they both operated the new Gate Convenience Store that was built at the location of Highway 80 and the I-95 interstate. She then became a longtime resident of Effingham County for thirty-three years until losing her husband in 2017 after 56 years of marriage. She then decided to sell her home and moved to Bulloch County in 2019 which allowed her to be closer to family. She is preceded in death by her parents, David and Daisy Sutton, her husband, Albert Issac McLain, her first born son, Joey Levin McLain, her sister and brother-in-law, Bertie and Noah Bennett, her brother and sister-in-law, Roland Sr. & Sandra Sutton, a niece, Sherrie Sutton Booth, her brother-in-law, William North Sr. and a nephew, William North Jr.
STATESBORO, GA
Jacqueline "Jackie" Tapley Snell

Jacqueline "Jackie" Tapley Snell, 94, passed away on May 9, 2022, at her home in Wrightsville, Georgia. Jackie was born to the late Bascom and Ellie Tapley on Valentine's Day, which suited her perfectly, as she was full of love for everyone she met. She married her sweetheart, William "Bill" Snell, and they raised their family and lived happily for over 78 years. You never saw one without the other.
WRIGHTSVILLE, GA
Mr. Julian (J.M.) M. Aycock Jr.

J. M. Aycock, Jr. of Brooklet died on May 30, 2022, at Ogeechee Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro, at the age of 83. He was born in Brooklet on April 2, 1939 to Julian Aycock, Sr. and Elsie Jareck Aycock. His early years were spent on the farm and in Brooklet. He attended Southeast Bulloch High School and graduated from Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, Georgia. He attended the University of Georgia for three years until the call of adventure beckoned. He and two sigma Nu fraternity brothers took a cross country trip to Alaska in 1961 for jobs surveying roads to connect outlying communities to the few cities. They lived in a cabin with no electricity or plumbing and a hole in the ground for refrigeration as that was how many people lived during that time in Alaska.
BROOKLET, GA
