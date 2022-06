Dana White has revealed who Carla Esparza will face in her first title defense. At UFC 274, Esparza edged out Rose Namajunas in a lackluster fight to become the new strawweight champ. Although the fight was a boring one, some thought ‘Thug’ had done enough to warrant an immediate rematch, but White says that won’t happen. Instead, he revealed to MMA Underground that the winner of Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2 will get the next title shot.

UFC ・ 2 HOURS AGO