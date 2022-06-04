ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian Wears Mini Blazer Dress For Dinner With Travis Barker & Their Kids: Photos

By Jackie Manno
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
Image Credit: BACKGRID
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to love bringing their blended family together, as the couple were spotted out with their children while eating at a restaurant called Nobu on June 4. While most of the clan was dressed casually, Kourtney chose to a wear bold getup that was right up her alley.

Kourtney Kardashian on June 4 (BACKGRID)
Kourtney Kardashian on June 4 (BACKGRID)

Sporting an all black outfit, Kourtney rocked an oversized blazer that was buttoned in the center, and wore it over over a lingerie bralette and mini skirt set that peeked through. Her shiny black hair was then pulled back in a tight bun with two sleek pieces framing her face. She also wore classy open toed heels while she confidently trotted behind her new hubby.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on June 4 (BACKGRID)
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on June 4 (BACKGRID)

The gathering comes after Kourtney and Travis’ lavish wedding in Italy on May 22. While the lovebirds officially got married in an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara on May 15, they also tied the knot during a non-legal ceremony in Vegas, equipped with a classic Elvis Presley impersonator.

Kourtney has been open in the past about her strong desire to bring her family together via her marriage to Travis. Currently, Kourtney has three children, Mason, Reign, and Penelope with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis has two children named Landon and Alabama. “Travis is really an amazing father,” Kourtney said in a May episode of The Kardashians. “It’s one of the reasons I fell in love with him. He is very, very patient. I think because we’ve all known each other, it does make it easier to blend our families. It’s all I could ever want.”

She also elaborated the she plans on having her own children with the Blink-182 drummer. “The more kids, the merrier. It’s more people to love. I am really close with Travis’s kids and I love them. It’s a beautiful thing,” she added. However, Kourtney also confessed that the two have been having a difficult time conceiving, as she has been struggling with fertility issues while undergoing IVF treatments.

Despite the setbacks, Kourtney and Travis appear to remain determined to expand their family. “I think that we want it so badly because we want to make something together,” she told her mother Kris Jenner in an April episode.

Page Six

Kim Kardashian shares Barbie-like photos snapped by daughter North West

She’s a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. Kim Kardashian shared photos of herself modeling her new go-to outfit of skintight Balenciaga pants and a zip-up hoodie in a hot pink hue, revealing in the caption that her new photographer of choice is none other than her daughter North West. “Pics by North 💕💞,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. In two of the pictures, the Skkn founder can be seen lying down on a bed posing next to her pink — of course — Balenciaga purse. In another photo, she stands against a pink wall that complements her designer ensemble. The outfit is the...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
