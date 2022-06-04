Missing Scuba Diver Found Dead in Lake Minnetonka

Orono, MN (KROC-AM News) - A diver was pronounced dead at the scene after he was pulled from Lake Minnetonka Friday afternoon. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, first responders arrived in Maxwell...
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A young Red Wing boy remains in intensive care at St Marys Hospital after being involved in a near-death accident Friday. But his mother announced a positive update Monday. The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says the 5-year-old boy was with his three siblings and...
Coon Rapids, MN (KROC AM News) - Among the latest shootings in the news is one in Coon Rapids. There was an apparent shootout inside an apartment in the Twin Cities area city Monday that left two men dead. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to the...
A University of Minnesota student who was reported missing last week has been found dead in the Mississippi River. The body of 21-year-old Abdirahman Abdifatah Ali, who went by the name Abdi, was recovered from the river on Monday and identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner, according to St. Paul police.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A missing University of Minnesota student has been found dead.
Family confirmed with WCCO that the 21-year-old student’s body was found Monday evening.
The family says no foul play is suspected.
The student, who was from Prior Lake, was reported missing on June 1.
—
If you or someone you know is having a mental health emergency please know help is always available. You can call 24 hours a day, seven days a week; the number is 800-273-8255.
Waterville, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Owatonna man was injured after he laid down his motorcycle to avoid hitting a deer. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that 33-year-old Marshall Welch was traveling north on Highway 13 near Waterville when he laid the motorcycle down around 7:00 Tuesday morning. Welch was...
COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Two men are dead and a third is hurt after a shooting late Monday afternoon inside a Coon Rapids apartment.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and officers from several agencies were called to a building on the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive Northwest just before 5 p.m. after reports of gunfire.
(credit: CBS)
Officers found three men injured inside one unit. Investigators believe “a confrontation between the males occurred” before bullets flew.
One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while another later died at an area hospital. The third victim suffered “minor injuries.”
This case is still under investigation, and the sheriff’s office says there is no threat to the public.
COON RAPIDS, Minn. — Police in Coon Rapids say they're investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday night. According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, authorities responded to the area near the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive Northwest in Coon Rapids just before 5 p.m. A representative...
MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A homeowner in Minnetonka captured a unique sight last month on an outside camera.
The video, taken at night, shows a bear walking in front of a Glen Lake dock. Then, a coyote comes into the frame, following the bear. Both are walking at a somewhat leisurely pace.
Bear walks from right to left, with a coyote following. (credit: viewer submitted)
If you have pictures and videos you’d like to share, please go here.
MEDFORD, Minn. (KTTC) – Two teenagers were found dead Friday in a residence in Medford, Minnesota. According to Steele County Sheriff’s Office, it responded to a suspicious incident in the 200 block of 1st Street NW at 8:22 p.m. Upon arrival, assistance was requested from the Bureau of...
A St. Paul teenager has struck a plea deal with prosecutors regarding his role in a 10-day carjacking and robbery spree across the Twin Cities. Kashawn Jason Wertman, 18, agreed to plead guilty in exchange for a 10 year prison sentence. In addition to the deal, U.S. Attorney Andy Luger...
Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras caught a scary incident on Interstate-35 in Minnesota. The YouTube page MN Crime shared the video. They stated that the pickup truck was vacant and abandoned in the middle lane of the freeway. This happened on I-35 near Forest Lake (about 127 miles away from Duluth).
Medford, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in Steele County say the weekend deaths of two teenagers were the result of a murder-suicide. A news release issued today by the Steele County Sheriff's Office says the preliminary autopsy results have confirmed that 18-year-old Chandra Pelcha was murdered and 19-year-old Jerome Caldwell took his own life. The evidence indicates Caldwell fatally shot the other teenager in the chest and head before turning the gun on himself.
Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - The semi-truck driver involved in the fatal crash in Blaine early Monday has been arrested. 37-year-old Andrew Engren of East Bethel was booked into Anoka County Jail Monday and is being held on a felony criminal vehicular homicide charge. According to the Minnesota State Patrol,...
An appeal has been issued to find a University of Minnesota student who has been missing since June 1. Abdi Ali, 21, of Prior Lake, posted to Twitter at 6:20 a.m. on June 1, the last time he has been seen or heard from. A picture posted of him at...
Originally published June 3, 2022
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man drowned Friday while scuba diving in Lake Minnetonka.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says that water patrol, police and DNR crews responded around noon to a report of a missing diver in Maxwell Bay, on the north end of the lake near Orono. The man had been diving with a partner.
With the help of sonar equipment and the other diver, the crews found the missing man about 30 feet from where he was last seen. While paramedics attempted life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead on the shore.
The deceased diver’s name has yet to be released. His death remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office says.
Dive Guys, a local weed removal business, says the man was an employee who was working with a crew to remove underwater weeds from a property.
The business owner, Matt Wilkie, described the man as having an “incredibly kind soul” and an “infectious personality.”
PRINCETON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Sherburne County teacher has resigned, after school surveillance footage appeared to show her hitting a 2nd grader with a hockey stick. In the video, students are seen placing their hockey sticks in a pile. Eight-year-old Easton Johnson can be seen tossing his hockey stick into the pile. The teacher quickly picks it up and throws it at him, resulting in the boy losing a tooth.
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A woman was arrested on suspicion of DWI Friday night after causing a traffic crash that injured four people in rural Rochester. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says a large SUV driven by the 48-year-old woman was southbound on N. Broadway around 10:00 pm when she made a left turn onto 48th St in front of a northbound car.
There were chaotic scenes at Southwest High School in Minneapolis as students damaged restrooms and threw trash around the school to mark seniors' final day. The scenes unfolded last Thursday at the school in the Fulton neighborhood, with Minneapolis Public Schools saying it happened during the final celebration for seniors, but involved "students of all grade levels."
A name has been released in the fatal accident reported Monday morning in Anoka County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Karen Lynn Weldon, (51) of Coon Rapids was killed when the Eastbound 2022 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving was struck by a Southbound 2013 Peterbilt Semi driven by Andrew Charles Engren, (37) of East Bethel. Engren was taken to hospital, and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening.
ORONO, Minn. (AP) – Authorities say a scuba diver was found dead in a suburban Minneapolis lake. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says a rescue team was sent to Maxwell Bay on the north end of the Lake Minnetonka near Orono to look for the missing diver at noon Friday.
Comments / 0