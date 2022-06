For the first time in four years, Ethan Coen has a new movie. It’s a documentary called Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind and it just premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. And for pretty much the first time ever, it is an Ethan Coen movie made without his brother Joel. From their earliest days in the film industry, Ethan and Joel were a matched set, working together to write, produce, direct and often edit their films. In the beginning, only Joel was credited as director and only Ethan was credited as producer because of guild rules, but they were a team through and through.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO