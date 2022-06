It has been two weeks since an 18-year-old gunman walked into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and killed 19 children, along with two of their teachers. Each day, there is new information about how law enforcement responded, and the picture emerging is, at best, chaotic - at worst, incompetent. News reports that the school resource officer drove by the shooter as he crouched between cars; that police waited more than an hour to head into the classroom while the gunman was inside; that the chief of school police showed up without his radio and stopped treating the incident as an active shooter situation. This list goes on.

