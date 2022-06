Doctors and nurses should take power naps when they are working on nights, according to a new study.In a presentation at the Euroanaesthesia congress in Milan, Italy, Nancy Redfern from the Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust argued that “healthcare should have formal risk management systems like those required by law in every other safety-critical industry”.She said that doctors and nurses should take 20-minute power naps during night shifts to ensure patient safety, adding that no doctor or nurse should work more than three night shifts in a row to keep both patients and themselves safe.Speaking to the PA news agency, Dr...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 3 DAYS AGO