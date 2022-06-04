Basketball tournament benefitting Winchester boy who fell through skylight

After the announcement in 2014, Corbin and Williamsburg will finally be welcoming two new horse racing facilities. Officials with the Cumberland Mint facility broke ground in Williamsburg in late 2021. Early this year, Corbin broke ground for its track called Cumberland Run. The Vice President and General Manager of the facilities, Henry Graffeo, said there has been plans in the works for some time now. Though the track in Corbin will be used for horse racing, owners are looking to bring other events and activities to the area. The Williamsburg facility will feature 450 historical horse racing machines, a food outlet and a bar. Although ground work began just a few months ago, owners are expecting both projects to be complete within a year. Graffeo said they plan to have their finishing touches in the 4th quarter of this year and hopefully open up around the end of this year to early next year. The Williamsburg facility is well on its way to completion with the goal of opening before Labor Day.

CORBIN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO