Former Blue Jay Anthony Banda Signs With Nationals
Banda showed potential with the Blue Jays in 2022, but was ultimately DFA'd.
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Report: DL Coach Marco Coleman departing MSU, returning to Georgia Tech
After leaving Georgia Tech to join Michigan State football last season, defensive line coach Marco Coleman is reportedly returning to the Yellowjackets according to a report from Kelly Quinlan on JacketsOnline, a Rivals site. Michigan State football was not immediately available to respond to a request for comment. Coleman was hired last February from Georgia Tech after serving two seasons as their defensive end/linebackers coach. He served as the Spartans' run game coordinator for the 2022 season on top of his responsibilities as the defensive line coach.The defensive line for MSU struggled heavily all season long as they dealt with injury...
Cardinals not expecting Kyler Murray to be ready for start of next season
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday the team "probably" isn't going to have quarterback Kyler Murray at the start of the 2023-24 NFL season.
