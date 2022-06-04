'Ms. Marvel' star Iman Vellani is ready to officially join the MCU

Miss Wanda is a controversial figure on LAMH. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” has been a hot topic on social media for the last few days. This is a result of what recently went down while the cast was filming the second half of season 4. Melody Holt hopped on Instagram Live. She told her followers that she and Martell Holt weren’t going to allow anyone to disrespect their children. She then got out of the car to chase down Martell. Melody tried to keep him from getting into a physical altercation. But she may not have been successful. And fans are thinking that Martell and Marsau Scott came to blows while the cameras were rolling.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO