ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Ms. Marvel' star Iman Vellani is ready to officially join the MCU

By Elissa Nadworny
apr.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the butterflies in your stomach when you're crushing on someone to the anxiety you feel about life after high school — every emotion can be heightened when you're a teen. Sometimes even minor inconveniences can make you feel as if the world is ending, which is how...

www.apr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock makes huge career announcement after Will Smith Oscars altercation

Chris Rock has shared a huge career announcement with fans just months after he was struck on stage at the Oscars by Will Smith. Chris revealed that he is teaming up with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle – who was also recently attacked on stage – for a joint show in London later this year. The duo will perform a co-headline gig at London's O2 Arena on Saturday 3 September, with tickets on sale Friday 10 June.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Popculture

'Martin' Reunion Gets an Official Release Date

Martin fans are getting their prayers answered. After years of rumors of a reboot, the original cast is reuniting. Instead of an actual revised series, the beloved gang is coming back for a special reunion episode. Per an official press release, the 90-minute special, which will premiere on BET+, takes fans back to the iconic Martin living room set and reunites the original cast – Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II – for a once in a lifetime celebration of the show's five season-long history. Hosted by comedian Affion Crockett, the cast will look back on the show's most hilarious moments, revisit the iconic characters Martin made famous and pay an emotional tribute to the late, great Tommy Ford. Ford died at the age of 52 from a ruptured abdominal aneurysm in 2016. He starred as Martin's best friend.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Jamie Foxx Recalls When A "Very Prominent Actress" Did Cocaine & Thought He Was Rick Fox

When it comes to sharing tales of Hollywood moments, Jamie Foxx is one of the best storytellers. The multi-hyphenate entertainer has been involved in all aspects of the industry, from winning Academy Awards to topping the charts to starring in his own hit television series. With such a diverse portfolio, Foxx has met people from all backgrounds and his interactions have made for hilarious accounts of his experiences.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Was ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Miss Wanda Fired from the Show?

Miss Wanda is a controversial figure on LAMH. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” has been a hot topic on social media for the last few days. This is a result of what recently went down while the cast was filming the second half of season 4. Melody Holt hopped on Instagram Live. She told her followers that she and Martell Holt weren’t going to allow anyone to disrespect their children. She then got out of the car to chase down Martell. Melody tried to keep him from getting into a physical altercation. But she may not have been successful. And fans are thinking that Martell and Marsau Scott came to blows while the cameras were rolling.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iman
Cheddar News

Queen Latifah on Ending the Stigma Around Obesity, New Film 'Hustle'

Actor, entertainer, and hip hop icon Queen Latifah is partnering with It's Bigger Than Me, an initiative with the goal of ending the stigma around obesity. She joined Cheddar News to discuss how she is working toward educating others and having important conversations about the social struggles that come with obesity. “We can’t let the Queen Latifah’s of the world not exist. We need people to care about other people," the "Hustle" star said.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy