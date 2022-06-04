ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

How to Add an Overlay to an Image Using Adobe XD

By Sharlene Von Drehnen
makeuseof.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdobe XD allows you to create custom UI/UX components, mockups, wireframes, and more. It is also a great platform that you can use to create various forms of artwork. One of the common effects that you may need to use for posters or other marketing material is to add a dark...

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

Related
Creative Bloq

I promise this optical illusion doesn't change colour

What's not to love about optical illusions? They're creative, interesting and every now and then we get to have our minds completely boggled. And if there's one thing more exciting that an optical illusion – it's an optical illusion that's also a gif. Yes, an optical illusion that moves!
SCIENCE
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best New macOS Ventura Features From WWDC 2022

Apple announced plenty of new changes coming to macOS at WWDC 2022. The new iteration of macOS is called macOS Ventura and will be released in fall 2022. Here are some of the new features coming in the update. 1. Stage Manager. One of the new features to be added...
COMPUTERS
SFGate

TikTok Avatars Lets You Post a Virtual Animated Version of Yourself, Akin to Snap’s Bitmoji and Apple’s Memoji

TikTok is making its metaverse play — taking a page from rivals like Apple and Snap with the launch of TikTok Avatars. TikTok Avatars is “yet another way for people to showcase their individuality” on the popular short-form video app, the company said in announcing the new feature. Users can customize their avatar from an array of hairstyles, outfits, accessories, piercings and makeup, along with various voice styles.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adobe Media Encoder#Adobe Xd#Overlay#Ui#Wireframes
komando.com

Optical illusion: Can you spot the elephant in this cartoon?

We all know about the elephant in the room, but can you spot the elephant in this cartoon? Optical illusions are a great way to test your observational skills, and often they can reveal aspects about your personality that you didn’t know. Tap or click here to see if you can find the curved line.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
komando.com

Can you find the curved line in this optical illusion? It isn’t easy

Think you have an eye for detail and can spot Waldo in a fraction of a second? Tap or click here for four optical illusions that will test your brain. This next image might keep you guessing. This isn’t one of those “what do you see?” quizzes that rely on your first glance to reveal your personality.
SCIENCE
makeuseof.com

How to Take Dramatic Silhouette Photos: 12 Tips

Mysterious, edgy, and minimal— silhouette photos are ever so popular. Even before the invention of cameras, people used silhouette artists to make silhouettes of themselves with black and white paper. Do you love silhouette photos, but the thought of taking one intimidates you? Fret not. We are here to...
PHOTOGRAPHY
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $10 Lightning Deal on Cocktail Shaker Set, $150 3rd Gen Apple AirPods

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on noise-cancelling wireless headphones, closet storage solutions, and a new price drop on Apple’s 3rd...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Software
yankodesign.com

Otherworldly Laceless Shoe concept looks like it was designed to be worn on Mars

Envisioned using parametric design tools, the Laceless Poseidon by Kedar Benjamin literally looks out of this world!. Benjamin’s shoe design breaks the mold with how footwear is usually perceived. While a regular sneaker can be viewed in three different strata – an outsole, a midsole, and a shoe body (which houses the laces), the Laceless Poseidon doesn’t share the same distinction. Looking like it’s being enveloped by an alien substance, the Poseidon’s outsole and body merge into one, with organic patterns that look like fingerprints adding a unique touch to the shoe’s overall aesthetic.
APPAREL
DIY Photography

Is Photoshop ruining photography or is it actually helping it?

This is a topic that I see posted on social media every single day. It’s usually not a discussion of the actual topic, though. More often than not, it’s bundled up in a comment like “This isn’t photography!” or “Fake! You’ve Photoshopped this!”. Yeah, it’s a pretty one-sided conversation a lot of the time. But photographer and educator Blake Rudis explores the topic quite in-depth in this video.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

The Forgotten Force Behind Your Photography

Visual weight is an often overlooked but essential component of your photographs. It influences how your pictures are viewed and is what drives your compositions. It is the force that draws your attention within an image but is often ignored by photographers. Every element in a photo has a different visual weight. Consequently, a picture’s various components work against each other. Each is vying for attention. In other words, we notice some things before others. It is why we compose shots in particular ways and decide what elements we include within the frame to ensure balance, flow, rhythm, and hierarchy. If we want compelling pictures, we can use our knowledge of visual weight to dictate how the viewer reads them.
PHOTOGRAPHY
makeuseof.com

The Quick Guide to Mining Ravencoin

If you're interested in cryptocurrency, you're probably aware of how lucrative it can be to mine coins and tokens. The crypto mining industry has grown massively, and there are thousands of different mining options to choose from, including Ravencoin. So, what exactly is Ravencoin, why should you mine it, and...
MARKETS
makeuseof.com

CCleaner 6 Is Here: Why the New CCleaner Is Worth It

There was a time when CCleaner was the single best tool you could use to speed up your PC. Windows has become better at doing some of the things that made CCleaner what it was. However, CCleaner cleans dozens of Windows features and over 500 third-party apps. The release of...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Use the Friends Tab on TikTok

In place of the TikTok Discover page, TikTok has created a Friends tab. This tab contains TikTok videos from other users on TikTok who both follow you, and you follow back. Here is how you can access and enjoy the Friends tab feature. Who Are My Friends on TikTok?. Friends...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
makeuseof.com

How to Add Text to Images in Lightroom: 2 Ways

When you think about adding text to your photos, you probably think of tools like Photoshop and Canva. But believe it or not, Lightroom is also a handy tool for complementing your pictures with words. While you probably won’t use Lightroom to create complex designs, the platform’s text-adding tools are...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

The 5 Best Shared Inbox Apps for Team Emails

Most businesses generally use a shared inbox to allow customer support to answer queries faster. If you see an email address that uses a centralized email address, like info@businesssupport.com, it's probable that the company is using a shared inbox. That's because a shared inbox allows businesses to centralize all communications,...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

TikTok’s new Avatars look a lot like Memojis

If you liked playing around with Apple’s Memojis, you’ll probably love TikTok’s latest effect. On Tuesday, TikTok announced a new effect for its wildly popular short-form video-sharing app. It’s called TikTok Avatars, and it allows users to create a customized avatar for themselves that can then be used in recording TikTok videos. Similar to Memojis, TikTok’s Avatars can also “mimic your motion” as you move around.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
makeuseof.com

Add Pages to Your Angular Website Using Markdown Files

Markdown is a popular format for writing web content. Its compromise between HTML and plain English allows writers to use a more familiar syntax. It can greatly help ease the day-to-day running of multi-author blogs and similar sites. Markdown can be particularly useful if you would like to create a...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy