NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The chainsaw market size is set to grow by USD 320.00 million from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 4.23% to the latest research report from Technavio. 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for chainsaws in North America. Market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing use of wood as a sustainable material in the construction and furniture industries will facilitate the chainsaw market growth in North America over the forecast period.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO