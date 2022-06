I've only been told great things about this restaurant, and I don't know what took me so long to visit this establishment. I was heading back from Lewistown yesterday afternoon, and I was starving for some food. I asked my friend if he wanted to stop in Big Timber for dinner, and he agreed but asked where we should go. I told him there was one restaurant I always wanted to try out because I'd only heard great things about their food.

BIG TIMBER, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO