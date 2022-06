Watch: Steve Harvey on Daughter Lori's Split From Michael B. Jordan. Looks like Marjorie Harvey has Lori Harvey's back. On June 6, the 57-year-old fashionista, who is married to Steve Harvey, shared a cryptic video message from actress Jennifer Lewis on her Instagram Stories, two days after news surfaced that her daughter Lori had split from Michael B. Jordan after more than a year of dating.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO