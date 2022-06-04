Marcelo Arevalo, Jean-Julien Rojer capture French Open men's doubles tennis championship

A look at whats happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Portugal can take sole possession of the Group 2 lead in the top tier of the Nations League with a home win against the Czech Republic. The two countries are tied with four points each after two matches. Portugal opened with a draw at Spain then routed Switzerland 4-0 with two goals by Cristiano Ronaldo. The Czechs defeated Switzerland 2-1 before drawing 2-2 with Spain. Last-place Switzerland will look to rebound from its opening losses when it hosts third-place Spain. In the second-tier League B, Norway will try to stay at the top in its group when it hosts Slovenia, while Serbia is at Sweden. In League C, Greece hosts Cyprus, Northern Ireland visits Kosovo and Georgia is at North Macedonia.

