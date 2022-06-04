SEE Company Inc. Introduces New Brand Ambassador, Ericka Dunlap at WBENC National Conference

ATLANTA - June 6, 2022 - PRLog -- The Black Collegiate Gaming Association (BCGA) is kicking off summer with education and gaming all in one by teaming up with 7 HBCUs for the Corners to Colleges HBCU program. Starting on June 5th to July 15th, over 100 high school students (9-12th grade) will experience a week of HBCU college prep gaming and learn in-depth about the world of Esports. The students will be staying on HBCU campuses and will be exposed to so many things for the first time including; exposure to HBCU college life, a 1-week overnight stay in campus dorms, introduction to the gaming industry and opportunities in all aspects of the industry including Esports, college advisors working with the students in the campus gaming & innovation labs, the opportunity to work on real case studies and projects from BCGA corporate partners, weekly compensations and certificate of completions, special awards &/or scholarships to one of the BCGA member institutions. The BCGA HBCU Charter Members' Institutions include:

