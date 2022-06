Prince Harry, 37, fell off his horse at a polo match on Friday, June 10. The Duke of Sussex was photographed at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in California, where he took a tumble off his horse and fell to the ground. Other polo players rushed over to help Harry, who was unhurt in the incident and quickly got on another horse to continue in the game, according to Metro.

