Click here to read the full article. Long-running musical “Come From Away” will play its final Broadway performance Oct. 2, the production announced on Wednesday. Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, “Come From Away” tells the true story of 38 planes that were ordered to land in Gander, Newfoundland, on Sept. 11, 2001, following the World Trade Center attack. The musical follows several passengers from the planes as they are housed by residents of Gander, and develop long lasting friendships in the shadow of a tragedy. The show was first workshopped in 2013 at Sheridan College in Oakville, Ontario, and received...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO