Mass of the Christian Burial for 76-year-old Larry Schultes of Carroll will be held Thursday at 10:30 at Sacred Heart Church in Manning with burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Manning. The Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of the arrangements. Friend may call on Wednesday from 5 to 7 pm at the Sacred Heart Church in Manning with a prayer service at 7 pm. Visitation will resume at 9:30am on Thursday at the Church. Larry is survived by his wife Pat of Carroll; four children: Lisa (Matt) Wolf of Johnston, Mary Kay (Kiley) Todd of Holstein, Matthew (Sarah) Schultes of Cedar Falls and Jennifer (Jason) Steinkamp of Wall Lake; 12 grandchildren; and his siblings Leroy (Virginia) Schultes of Templeton, Marvin (Dee) Schultes of Hastings, Nebraska and Marilyn (Dennis) Vonnahme of Breda.

CARROLL, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO