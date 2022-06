PORTLAND, Ore — When you dial 911 in Portland, you may have to wait longer than you're used to; not to mention calling the non-emergency police line. “It’s become quite common for the non-emergency number to wait much longer than we’d like because our priority is on answering the emergency 911 calls,” said Public Information Officer for the Portland Bureau of Emergency Communications Dan Douthit.

