ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Big glide bait bass for Kimura

By Shaye Baker
bassmaster.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenta Kimura has been sticking with the big bait game all week,...

www.bassmaster.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

This Toronto Exhibit Brings Sneakers to the Metaverse

The Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto is preparing to launch its latest exhibition this week. Entitled Future Now: Virtual Sneakers to Cutting-Edge Kicks, the show will explore the frontiers of footwear through the 21st century and beyond—looking at everything from game-changing designs, new aesthetics, advances in accessibility and sustainability, to all-digital shoes that exist exclusively in the metaverse. It’s a fascinating, wide-ranging exhibition that covers innovations in 3D printing, reclaimed ocean plastics, virtual reality, and blockchain-supported NFTs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Preview RAL7000Studio x Gushers Crazy Custom Sneaker Before ComplexLand

In anticipation of Gushers’ upcoming custom sneaker drop at ComplexLand 3.0—and another next level metaverse experience—Complex traveled to Italy to collaborate with RAL7000Studio in creating a liquid-filled, Gushers-inspired sneaker for this special partnership. As the design collective’s most exclusive run yet, the RAL7000Studio x Gushers sneakers incorporate...
APPAREL
DIY Photography

Watch a camera being launched into the Earth’s atmosphere at 1,000mph

SpinLaunch has created an alternative method for putting class satellites into low earth orbit. Their kinetic launch system is innovative and environmentally friendly – but when they add a camera inside it also becomes incredibly cool! The SpinLaunch team has recently used their Suborbital Accelerator to launch a camera into the Earth’s atmosphere. Naturally, it was rolling so its journey was captured in an awesome video.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bait#Fish#Glide
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 37 “Hare”

In an effort to expand MJ’s legacy beyond his NBA career, the Jumpman has continued to add new shoes to the Air Jordan line-up, doing so now many years after the athlete’s retirement. And while very few of these can rival the history and importance of offerings such as the Air Jordan 1, they do serve an important role in moving the brand forward. But that doesn’t mean the team has forgotten their roots, either, as the Air Jordan 37, which was leaked just this past weekend, is to release in a “Hare” inspired colorway.
BASKETBALL
Whiskey Riff

Large Buck With CWD Gets Antlers Lodged Into The Ground When Bizarre Backflip Goes Wrong

Sometimes it is a little sad to see these things when you know the animal is suffering, but it is crazy to see how these things affect them. Chronic Wasting Disease or CWD is a disease members of the deer family can get that is running rampant through North America right now. It affects their neurological system making them make poor decisions and doing things they normally wouldn’t.
ANIMALS
Motorious

Redneck Fast And Furious Has Us Wanting Tickets

This incredible race car is truly a ridiculous build with tons of attention to detail and a massive powerhouse under the hood. Many car enthusiasts are enormous fans of the Fancy & Furious movie franchise because of the action-packed races, strong family values, and emphasis on the car community, even if they get a lot of stuff wrong. One of the most famous scenes in the entire series is the infamous quarter-mile drag race in which Dominic Toretto and Brian O'Conner beat a speeding train ridiculously. However, most people have probably never noticed the third competitor lurking in the background due to the sheer speed of this incredible vehicle. This is the elusive Ginger Billy, and he is the ultimate street racer in a redneck hot rod which he has deemed the king of the Fancy & Furious franchise.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
ComicBook

Hunter x Hunter Fan Stuns With Hisoka Cosplay

Hunter x Hunter is back in a big way, and the series is only going to get bigger if creator Yoshihiro Togashi has anything to say. The manga is back in production after a four-year hiatus, after all. The fandom is all abuzz about the return even though no release date for the comeback has been set. Still, fans are celebrating Hunter x Hunter however they can, and one is even going viral for their spot-on take on Hisoka.
COMICS
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay” Releases On June 17th

A long-running Player Exclusive for Jayson Tatum is finally releasing as the “Taco Jay” colorway of the Air Jordan 36 is set to release on June 17th. Inspired by his family’s tradition of eating tacos after games, the “Taco Jay” theme features colors that reflect corn tortillas and guacamole based on the Citron Pulse, Atomic Green, and Cone colorway.
NBA
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Highlights Yor's Queenly Side

Spy x Family has taken over the anime season, and there's no doubt the Forgers are to thank. From Anya to Loid and Yor, the ragtag group makes for an adorable family no matter how you cut it. These days, it seems the mother is doing her best to keep her assassin work separate from everything at home. So of course, one fan is going viral thanks to their regal take on Yor's bloody double life.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy