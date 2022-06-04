Big glide bait bass for Kimura

In an effort to expand MJ’s legacy beyond his NBA career, the Jumpman has continued to add new shoes to the Air Jordan line-up, doing so now many years after the athlete’s retirement. And while very few of these can rival the history and importance of offerings such as the Air Jordan 1, they do serve an important role in moving the brand forward. But that doesn’t mean the team has forgotten their roots, either, as the Air Jordan 37, which was leaked just this past weekend, is to release in a “Hare” inspired colorway.
Comments / 0