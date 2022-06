Joseph Cordina can now call himself a world champion. In front of his hometown fans in Wales, the 2016 Olympian scored a second-round knockout of Kenichi Ogawa. Avoiding the Japanese fighter’s power, Cordina dipped low before landing a right hand that put Ogawa on the canvas. The former IBF champion attempted to get to his feet, but referee Michael Alexander counted to ten before he could regain his senses. In complete bliss, Cordina celebrated with his cornermen as the crowd cheered.

