Celebrities

What the Johnny Depp trial verdict suggests about the future of #MeToo

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenowned PhD Economist who called the 2008 crash makes next major prediction: "Stranger than...

www.msnbc.com

OK! Magazine

Amber Heard Breaks Silence On Kate Moss' Testimony Disputing Staircase Incident In Johnny Depp's Defense

Amber Heard has broken her silence on Kate Moss' testimony in Johnny Depp's favor. For those few readers who aren't tuned in to every second of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's $50 million defamation trial against his ex- wife, Moss gave a brief live testimony via video on Wednesday, May 25, to deny Heard's claim that her ex once pushed her down a flight of stairs, a rumor the defendant brought up in trial.Heard, 36, returned to the stand the following day where she was questioned by Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez, who asked during cross-examination: "You didn't expect Ms....
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Spotted with Rumored BF

Days after Johnny Depp’s court victory against his ex, Amber Heard, his lawyer Camille Vasquez was spotted with her boyfriend Edward Owen. In video obtained by TMZ, Camille, 37, and Edward, 38, were seen leaving a Virginia hotel near the Fairfax County Courthouse, where the trial took place for six weeks.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Johnny Depp spotted with new, blond hair performing with Jeff Beck

With jury deliberations underway in the defamation trial involving Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor made a surprise trip to the U.K. over the weekend. Sporting a new, blond hairstyle under a black cap, Depp, 58, appeared onstage with British rock guitarist Jeff...
MUSIC
GOBankingRates

How Much is Johnny Depp Worth?

Johnny Depp is an American actor and musician who is one of the biggest stars in the world. Despite all of his professional triumphs, his personal life is currently what's making the biggest...
MUSIC
The Independent

Amber Heard’s friend says Johnny Depp told him about ‘rage activities’ with Winona Ryder and Kate Moss

Johnny Depp admitted to Amber Heard’s friend that there had been so-called “rage activities” in his past relationships with Winona Ryder, Kate Moss and Vanessa Paradis, according to shocking testimony in the former spouses’ defamation trial.In pre-recorded testimony played to the court on Tuesday, Ms Heard’s friend iO Tillett Wright told the court that Mr Depp confided in him that he “experienced great bouts of jealousy” in relationships which also fuelled his alcohol issues.“He experienced great bouts of jealousy in relationships that had also led to a lot of drinking and a lot of rage activities,” testified Mr Wright.“He...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Johnny Depp Reunites with Ex Kate Moss Amid Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp and his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss reunited in London, just days after she testified in his defamation case against Amber Heard. The meetup took place at Royal Albert Hall, where Johnny was performing with rocker Jeff Beck. Kate attended the show, and the exes reportedly reunited backstage. Kate, 48,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Piers Morgan says it’s ‘hard to imagine a bigger humiliation for Amber Heard’ after Johnny Depp’s victory

Piers Morgan was among those celebrating Johnny Depp’s defamation trial victory against Amber Heard.Depp had sued Heard for $50m (£40m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.She pursued a $100m ($80m) counterclaim against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, accusing him of “orchestrating a smear campaign” against her.On Wednesday (1 June), the jury found that Depp’s ex-wife had defamed him on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Meanwhile, Heard...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Naomi Campbell Reacts To Kate Moss Taking Stand For Johnny Depp Testimony

Naomi Campbell is backing Kate Moss. The British supermodel, 52, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday May 25, after her stunning pal, 48, gave her testimony on behalf of Johnny Depp amid his ongoing $50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.“YES WAGON TELL IT !! @ katemossagency,” Campbell wrote alongside a screenshot of a story recapping Moss' statements in court, in which she denied Heard's claim that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor pushed her down a flight of stairs during their relationship back in the '90s.CASE CRUMBLES? SOCIAL MEDIA IN OVERDRIVE AS JOHNNY DEPP PAL RELEASES NEW...
CELEBRITIES

