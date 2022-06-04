CCW fundraiser

Mr. John Roy Clark, 78 of Atlanta, Michigan died suddenly on May 27, 2022 at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey. He was welcomed into Heaven with open arms by both his parents, and son, John. He was born on August 15, 1943 in Flushing, Michigan to the late, Charles and Helen (Hiltz) Clark. He served his country proudly in the United States Army. He married, Jeanne (O’Dwyer) Clark on July 20, 1994 and together the couple celebrated 27 years of marriage before his passing. John owned property on Canada Creek Ranch since 1972 but moved there permanently in 1990. He worked as the regional manager at Intel out of California. He was a member of the Camp Savage Hunt Camp and the Atlanta Eagles 4077. John owned a portable sawmill for many years and developed his own business called, “Clark’s Custom Cutting.” He enjoyed a variety of hobbies including hunting, fishing, horseshoes, tournament poker, watching hockey, and cruising in his classic 1948 Plymouth. He will be deeply missed.

ATLANTA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO