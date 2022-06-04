CCW fundraiser

ROSCOMMON CO. – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post will be holding a recruiting event at the Houghton Lake Post located at 9011 W. Lake City Rd. in Houghton Lake on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM. The MSP is hiring and looking for qualified candidates. If you have ever been interested in a career as a Michigan State Police Trooper, stop in and speak with a recruiter about what it is like to be a trooper with the MSP and how to start the application process. Interested applicants must be 21 years of age or older by recruit school graduation, have no arrest convictions, have a satisfactory driving record, and must possess a high school diploma or GED.
I’m Bill Semion, a journalist, outdoor and travel writer, and live on the South Branch of the Au Sable, South Branch Township. I’m a registered voter here. I have been on the bandwagon in Crawford County trying to sound the alarm about another disastrous infestation of gypsy moth, now called spongy moth, which will happen this month and next. The Michigan DNR’s prediction is that it will be less intense than last year. Considering the number of egg masses I killed last fall, I’m not so sure.
Feeling wonderful to welcome summertime, even though it doesn’t begin until June 21. I am sure we may still have a few chilly nights happening, but the days are nicer, there is green all around, and the flowers are popping up. So let a little fresh air in, or if you can step outside for a little while. A short walk or even just sitting on the porch and take some time to enjoy the air and flourishing going on around us.
In loving memory of our mother, Donnabell Louise Kinsley of Standish Michigan who passed away on May 30, 2022 after a two year struggle with dementia and most recently Covid. Donna was the devoted wife of 62 years of Irwin Kinsley who predeceased her in 2013 and the mother of Melodie Ann Kinsley who predeceased her in 2000. She was also the loving mother of Jenny (Ronald) Schwab, Charles Kinsley, Edward (Julie) Kinsley, Jane Schor and Bryan Kinsley. Donna will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
James “Jim” A. Kolar, age 87, of Houghton Lake passed away on Thursday June 2, 2022 at Orchard Meadows Senior Care Home in Bloomfield Hills. Jim was born on December 8, 1934 in Sanilac County, Michigan to Albert and Mary (Hund) Kolar. He was a heavy equipment operator for many years before retiring. Jim was married on August 7, 1954 in Argyle, Michigan to Elizabeth “Betty” Anne Susalla. The couple moved to Houghton Lake in 1991 from Sterling Heights. Jim was a member of St. Hubert Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
Mrs. Mary “Pat” Mae Beauregard, 85 of Lewiston, Michigan died peacefully at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey on May 29, 2022. She was born in Albert Township, Michigan on January 10, 1937 to the late, Clarence and Mary (O’Neil) Cahoon. She married her husband, Larry Beauregard in 1958 and together the couple celebrated 60+ years of marriage before her passing. Pat worked as a teacher for Mio AuSable Schools and retired after 41 years of teaching. She was a past member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Michigan Education Association, National Education Association, Rotonda Elks #2710, and the Lady Lioness in Lewiston. She spent her winters in Rotonda West, Florida with her husband, Larry, whom she shared her life with for the past 63 years. Pat enjoyed a variety of hobbies including gardening, reading, trips to the casino, and traveling with Larry. She will be deeply missed.
Patsy Ruth “Pat” Brewer passed into the arms of Jesus on June 1, 2022, at the Toni and Trish House in Auburn with family at her side. She was born November 28, 1932, in El Dorado, Kansas, at the end of the Depression Era. She was the youngest of 9 children of Glee T. and Violet G. (Mathews) Searson. When she was 12, her family moved to Beaverton, Michigan. In 1949 she met and married Alton Lewis Brewer. They raised 4 children: Violet Ruth Moore, Laura Jean (Robert) Plude, Alton Jr., and Cindy Lee (Donald) Hannah who all survive her and all live in Beaverton. Their youngest child, Mary Jane, passed away at age 2 months. All her siblings predeceased her: Glee Jr (Tenny), Betty Tice, William, Donald, Thomas, Delbert “Jim”, Rosemary Kirk, and Jesse “Bud”. She was also predeceased by two sons-in-law: Michael Kiser and Danny Moore.
CHARLEXOIX CO. – On Wednesday afternoon, May 18, 2022, a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post was dispatched to Louie’s Fresh Market in Boyne City for a report of a stolen wallet. A customer was making a purchase and realized they needed another item. The person left their wallet on the counter and when they returned with the additional item, the wallet was gone. Surveillance footage was reviewed, and a woman is seen picking up the wallet and placing it in her purse.
Https://www.reuters.com/world/us/exclusive-michigan-widens-probe-into-voting-system-breaches-by-trump-allies-2022-06-06/
Sue Ann Lauinger, age 79, of Roscommon, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 30, 2022, at The Brook of Roscommon. Sue was born February 13, 1943, in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of Harold and Jane (Deutsch) Clark. Sue will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived...
Mr. John Roy Clark, 78 of Atlanta, Michigan died suddenly on May 27, 2022 at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey. He was welcomed into Heaven with open arms by both his parents, and son, John. He was born on August 15, 1943 in Flushing, Michigan to the late, Charles and Helen (Hiltz) Clark. He served his country proudly in the United States Army. He married, Jeanne (O’Dwyer) Clark on July 20, 1994 and together the couple celebrated 27 years of marriage before his passing. John owned property on Canada Creek Ranch since 1972 but moved there permanently in 1990. He worked as the regional manager at Intel out of California. He was a member of the Camp Savage Hunt Camp and the Atlanta Eagles 4077. John owned a portable sawmill for many years and developed his own business called, “Clark’s Custom Cutting.” He enjoyed a variety of hobbies including hunting, fishing, horseshoes, tournament poker, watching hockey, and cruising in his classic 1948 Plymouth. He will be deeply missed.
Mary Zimmer, 95, of Gladwin passed away on June 5, 2022 with her daughter by her side. Mary was born on March 23, 1927 in Gross-Sichdich Fur Czechoslovakia to Johane and Johanna Kroka. Mary was a war-bride and came to the United States on July 1, 1947 and married Roy...
EAST TAWAS – Timmy’s Adventure How Lucky Am I?, written by Suzan Nemeth and illustrated by Hanna Towne, was published through Amazon.com May 14. Timmy’s Adventure: How Lucky Am I? is about a young boy that wants new inline skates because his friends have newer skates. When Mom tells him he cannot have them right now, Timmy gets angry and storms out of the house with his dog Jonah. While outside, he sees Mr. Miller from the Saturday Hockey games pounding in a real estate sign in the front yard of the Johnson’s old house.
Joseph Patrick Wellman of Turner, MI passed away June 2, 2022. He was born in Clare, MI on March 17, 1964, to Russell and Barbara (Upthegrove) Wellman. Joseph graduated from Bay City Central and then began working in masonry manufacturing. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, landscaping, fishing, and hunting. He will be remembered as a great brother and loving uncle. Joe is survived by his sister Betty; brothers, Tom, Ray, Mike, Ron, Daniel; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, David and Mark. A memorial service is scheduled for a later date. You may offer condolences and memories at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
