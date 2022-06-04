ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Faces in New Places

Urban Milwaukee

Demolition Starts For New Public Museum

As the clock struck 9:00 a.m. Tuesday an excavator sprung to life and ripped away part of the metal facade on the one-story building at 1340 N. 6th St. It’s the first publicly visible step in the process to open a new, $240 million Milwaukee Public Museum at this site in 2026.
Urban Milwaukee

County Supervisors Support Milwaukee Brewers Pride Night

MILWAUKEE – Today Milwaukee County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson and County Supervisors Peter Burgelis, Ryan Clancy, Felesia Martin, Juan Miguel Martinez, Shawn Rolland, Liz Sumner, Kathleen Vincent, and Sheldon Wasserman released the following statement in support of the Milwaukee Brewers hosting their annual Pride Night on Wednesday, June 8:
Urban Milwaukee

Gov. Evers Announces More Than $1 Million for Summer Youth Programming and Job Training in Milwaukee

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today announced more than $1 million in federal funding for existing and new summer youth programming and job training opportunities in Milwaukee in collaboration with Employ Milwaukee, the city of Milwaukee, Milwaukee Public Library (MPL), and Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS). The funds are another piece of the effort to enhance community safety in Milwaukee by ensuring youth are meaningfully engaged, making connections with mentors, and positively contributing to their communities.
Urban Milwaukee

The Biggest Pride Parade in Milwaukee History

The sun shined bright Sunday on the biggest pride parade in Milwaukee history. Despite a forecast of rain, more than 132 floats (“units”) entertained the thousands of attendees that lined S. 2nd St. in Walker’s Point. The 16th annual event (but the first since 2019) drew participating...
Urban Milwaukee

Flush With Federal Funds, Schools Face Long-Term Drought

The horrifying school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas was dominating the news as the Milwaukee school board finalized the district’s preliminary budget for the coming year on May 26. Just a few weeks earlier, school budget debates were focused on learning loss. Some school officials were pushing...
Urban Milwaukee

Women of Color Would Be Most Impacted by Roe Reversal

If abortions were banned in Wisconsin today, Milwaukee County and its residents of color would be strongly impacted, statistics suggest. Milwaukee County had the most abortions in the state from 2018 to 2020, according to the latest data available from the state Department of Health Services. In that three-year span, the county saw an average of 2,969 abortions completed. An average of roughly 1,500 abortions per year in that period were within the Black community, accounting for over half of the totals.
Madison365

Dr. Cass Bowers named executive director of All In Wisconsin

All in Wisconsin (AIW) has appointed a new Dr. Cass Bowers as executive director, the organization announced in a press release last week. “Dr. Bowers is a respected movement communications leader with over 20 years in Wisconsin organizing, racial justice, and communications work,” the press release reads in part. Bowers holds a Ph.D. in Business focused on Black women leaders in nonprofit organizations.
Urban Milwaukee

Stroll Down Milwaukee’s Gold Coast

Start: At the corner of N. Prospect Ave. and E. Lafayette Pl. We drive north on Prospect Avenue in a hurry. We watch the traffic and pause at the occasional red light. We buzz past a series of magnificent homes as we focus on everything ahead of us. We seldom glance sideways at the parade of homes dating back to the 1800s.
Urban Milwaukee

Father-Daughter Duo Restoring Milwaukee’s ‘Boat House’

Milwaukee’s iconic “Boat House” is set to receive new life under a proposal that aims to keep it sailing for the next 100 years. But that involves knocking down a portion of the nautically-themed structure at 3138 N. Cambridge Ave. When Steven Tilton purchased the historically-protected, East...
Urban Milwaukee

A Milwaukee Planned Parenthood Prepares for the End of Roe

In early May, a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court suggested that it may be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade in the coming weeks. If that happens, a Wisconsin law from the 1800s that is still on the books could ban nearly all abortions in the state immediately.
WISN

Something's fishy at Milwaukee's lakefront

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Piles of small dead fish have washed up onto the rocks and beaches, and you can smell it. This happens every year around this time, but this year, the fish die-off may be the worst in some time. "You definitely can smell it when the...
Urban Milwaukee

Chill on the Hill Opens Tonight, June 7, 2022

The Bay View Neighborhood Association (BVNA), in partnership with Milwaukee County Parks, kicks off its 17th season of Chill on the Hill for the 2022 Season tonight at the Humboldt Park Band Chalet. Tonight’s act is the Lauryl Sulfate Show featuring the LOL, Fun Bois, Black Challenger and Grim Paddle.
Urban Milwaukee

Work Starting On ThriveOn King Project

Construction work is set to begin on one of Milwaukee’s most-anticipated projects. “We are thrilled to start construction for ThriveOn King,” said Kevin Newell, CEO of Royal Capital Group, in a statement. “From inception, this project has been a collective effort with the community, and we are excited to bring that collaborative vision to life in this next stage.” A community event is planned for this summer to mark the construction project.
spectrumnews1.com

Hundreds enjoyed Milwaukee Pride parade

MILWAUKEE — A sea of color lit up 2nd Street in Walker’s Point on Sunday to celebrate Pride month. The month-long celebration hosts events across the city, including the annual Pride Parade that was back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. “We’re ready to party,” said...
Urban Milwaukee

County Creates New Youth Commission

The Milwaukee County Youth Commission proposed last month by Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson and County Executive David Crowley is now official. The board passed legislation to create the commission in May, and the county executive signed it this week. At the heart of the proposal is an attempt to get young...
milwaukeemag.com

Will Bingo, Smoking, Steakhouse Return to Potawatomi?

It’s been well over two years since dauber-carrying patrons have packed the bingo hall at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. The casino suspended all operations on its sprawling Menomonee Valley property, including bingo, in March 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic took hold. The Nest of Life Bingo Hall, located on the third floor of the casino and seating more than 1,300 players, has remained closed even as many of the casino’s other operations have gradually resumed since the three-month complete shutdown in 2020.
