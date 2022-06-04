New Faces in New Places

If abortions were banned in Wisconsin today, Milwaukee County and its residents of color would be strongly impacted, statistics suggest. Milwaukee County had the most abortions in the state from 2018 to 2020, according to the latest data available from the state Department of Health Services. In that three-year span, the county saw an average of 2,969 abortions completed. An average of roughly 1,500 abortions per year in that period were within the Black community, accounting for over half of the totals.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO