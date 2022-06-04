ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Podcast: Incoming Keita Contract Extension! Mane to Bayern, Nunez to Liverpool?

By Alex Caddick
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jXYyf_0g0jcn8W00

With Liverpool's 2021/22 campaign over, host Ritchie is once again joined by Alex and Rigo to discuss the next possible movements and developments concerning the Reds. Listen to 'The Room' Podcast on all streaming platforms!

With Liverpool's 2021/22 campaign over, host Ritchie is once again joined by Alex and Rigo to discuss the next possible movements and developments concerning the Reds. Listen to 'The Room' Podcast on all streaming platforms!

Speculation around the future of Senegalese Forward Sadio Mane continues after he revealed his future at the club is uncertain before the Champions League Final last week. With the attacker making more comments in a press conference on his desire to leave during international duty, the lads give their verdict on the saga.

View the original article to see embedded media.

With Mane halfway out the door, eyes are now set on a potential replacement with Darwin Nunez being linked to an Anfield switch. Questions circulate around the Uruguayan's price tag and whether he'd be a good fit in Jurgen Klopp's system. The lads also assess other potential options to add the the Liverpool frontline.

Mohamed Salah's contract situation is yet to be resolved with many praying he's the biggest 'signing' of the summer. However, recent reports claim he would consider a switch to a Premier League side, But how believable are these claims?

Another contract running down at the end of next season is midfielder Naby Keita's, conflicting reports say Keita could resign in the near future but apparently Paris Saint-Germain are interested in acquiring the number Eight this window.

With so much uncertainty surrounding in's and out's this summer at Anfield, The Room Podcast this week aims to answer all the 'what if's' before pre-season commences.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah responds to direct transfer proposal from Barcelona president

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is reportedly ready to reject a transfer to Barcelona in order to get a big new contract at Anfield. The Egypt international is said to have been approached with a proposal by Barca president Joan Laporta, but is not interested in a move to the Nou Camp as he instead uses their interest to get himself a pay rise at his current club, according to Todo Fichajes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Jacob Ramsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Bayern#Reds#Senegalese#Anfield#Uruguayan
SB Nation

Liverpool Club Legend Weighs in on Paris Fiasco

If you haven’t read the excellent first-hand account from Jordan of what it was like to be a Liverpool fan in Paris last weekend, you should. We’ve discussed the conditions that the fans were under at length here, as well as the abysmal response and non-apology statement that UEFA put out immediately after it was clear that blaming fans in the face of unquestionable video evidence wouldn’t work. For Liverpool’s executives, the entire situation was unacceptable.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
BBC

Your Liverpool team of the season

Liverpool enjoyed a campaign that saw them win both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, as well as reach the Champions League final and finish runners-up in the Premier League. There were many stellar performances for Jurgen Klopp's side, but who made your team of the season?. Goalkeeper. Alisson...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy