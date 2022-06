Click here to read the full article. There was a time, not even that long ago, when bartenders had to convince people to try gin. Fortunately for everybody, that time is over. Not that it was ever that hard. A gin enthusiast could give an impassioned pro-gin polemic if they really wanted to—a long list of indispensable gin cocktails, perhaps, or an exploration of the spirit’s tremendous versatility—but as far as agents of persuasion go, a single sip of an Eastside Rickey is sufficient to win a gin convert for life. A great cocktail spirit needs to be two things: First, it...

DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO