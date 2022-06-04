ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Weapons seized from Maryland man after officers fired on

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAGERSTOWN, Md. — A Maryland man has been arrested and weapons and ammunition were seized from his home after authorities say he fired nearly...

Man firing shots at house is injured by return gunfire: police

A Chambersburg man is in stable condition after being shot twice in the chest by someone inside a home that he errantly shot at early Friday morning. Police were called to the 500 block of South Main Street around 2 a.m. June 3, where they found 36-year-old Basil Sylvester McLeod with two gunshot injuries, Chambersburg police said.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Woman Attacked In Lancaster County Home

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police arrested a man after he attacked a 72-year-old woman in her Lancaster County home. On Monday at 5;21 a.m., West Lampeter Township Police responded to the 2800 block of Willow Street Pike. Upon arriving, the woman reported that a man entered her residence through an unlocked window and physically forced her on the floor pushing her head on the floor repeatedly. A neighbor heard the commotion and intervened. The male suspect fled and was seen traveling north on Willow Street Pike in a black Acura sedan. The neighbor subsequently saw the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of the Turkey Hill at 863 Village Road. Officers responded to that location and arrested the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Daniel Crews of Midlothian, VA. He was charged with burglary, aggravated assault, DUI, and terroristic threats. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison on $500,000.00 cash bail.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Gaithersburg Man Arrested for Shots Fired Incident in Frederick

A Gaithersburg man was arrested and on June 1 and charged with multiple handgun offenses after an incident in Frederick that occurred on May 3. Details per the Frederick Police Department below:. On May 3, 2022, around 2:32 PM, officers from the Frederick Police Department’s Patrol Division responded to the...
FREDERICK, MD
3 shot in Southeast DC; gunman fired shots from SUV, police say

WASHINGTON - Authorities say three people were shot Sunday in Southeast, D.C. by a gunman who pulled up in a vehicle, fired shots and drove off. Officers say the shootings happened around 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of 10th Place in the vicinity of the Oak Hill Apartments. Police...
WASHINGTON, DC
Suspect dead, Maryland officer hurt in exchange of gunfire

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland police officer is injured and a suspect has been fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire. The incident happened Saturday night in Baltimore County. The police department said officers responded to an apartment where they heard gunfire and encountered an armed person.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Police Issue Drastically Different Image Of Wanted Woman Who Abducted PA Toddler

The Amber Alert for a kidnapped toddler was called off after the girl was found safe Sunday, June 5, but the search for the woman who abducted her continues, police say. Maria McKenzie, 27, of Springettsbury Township, allegedly kidnapped Mya Campbell, 2, of York County, when she stole a car near Royal Farms along Mount Zion Road around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, according to police.
YORK COUNTY, PA
18-Year-Old Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash in Virginia Has Died, Police Say

A young woman who was run over and abandoned on a major road in Fairfax County, Virginia, has died of her injuries, police said. Daniela Bonilla Betancourt, 18, of Alexandria, was about to finish up the school year at Fairfax High School. On May 22, shortly after 10 p.m., she left her new job and was in a crosswalk on Little River Turnpike, near Oasis Drive, when the driver of a 2007 Honda CR-V struck her and did not stop to help, police said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Child Charged After Huge Playground Fire in Montgomery County

A child faces arson charges after a huge fire damaged a playground in Poolesville, Maryland, authorities say. A playground in the 19700 block of Fisher Avenue was set ablaze, the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service said at about 5:35 p.m. Sunday. Photos show tall, orange flames and a large cloud of dark smoke.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
New report offers further details on Magruder High School shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — More details are coming to light months after a 15-year-old boy was found shot in a Colonel Zadok Magruder High School bathroom. DeAndre Thomas was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition after he was shot while at school on January 21. The high school was on lockdown for several hours as school leaders and police investigated the situation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Silver Spring Contractor Dies In ATV Crash

The victim of a fatal ATV crash in Silver Spring has been identified as a well-liked contractor. Paul Benedict Herbert, 52, was found with serious injuries and pronounced dead on the scene after the single vehicle collision on the 1100 block of Briggs Chaney Road shortly after 5 pm., Friday, June 3, Montgomery County Police say.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Driver Busted For DUI, Heroin Possession After Crash In Taneytown

A driver was apprehended for alleged impaired driving after crashing into a parked work van in Maryland, police said. In Carroll County, officers from the Taneytown Police Department responded to a crash on East Baltimore Street in the area of George Street on Thursday, June 2, after a Honda crashed into a Chevrolet van that was legally parked, Taneytown police said.
TANEYTOWN, MD

