Long Beach, CA

Man assaulted, stabbed by 3 assailants near Washington neighborhood, police say

By Fernando Haro
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

A man was hospitalized Friday night after being stabbed multiple times and assaulted by three men near the city’s Washington neighborhood.

The stabbing occurred sometime after 7 p.m. in the 500 block of West 14th Street. Police responded a few blocks away after reports describing the incident as a non-injury traffic collision on West Anaheim Street.

But according to the Long Beach Police Department, the man was arguing with three men in the 500 block of West 14th Street when one of them stabbed him while another physically assaulted him.

When officers got to the scene at around 7:22 p.m., they located the man suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body and provided him with aid. Long Beach fire personnel arrived soon after to transport the man to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries. He is now in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made.

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near MacArthur Park, police say

Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

