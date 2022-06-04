ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Daniel Craig and Sir Paul McCartney among celebrities hailing Queen

By Naomi Clarke
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xRqOo_0g0jV0lj00

Daniel Craig and Sir Paul McCartney are among the celebrities who have expressed their appreciation of the Queen’s service over her 70-year reign during the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert.

As part of the special Jubilee event, film footage of the Queen at her coronation was played with a voiceover of the monarch saying: “When I was 21 I pledged my life to the service of our people and I asked for God’s help to make good that vow. I do not regret nor retract one word of it.”

It was followed by pre-recorded video messages from famous faces who spoke of their love for the monarch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BimJX_0g0jV0lj00

James Bond star Craig said: “Your Majesty, thank you for your continued presence in our lives, for your leadership, and for your unwavering grace and poise.

The actor, 54, also referenced the memorable sketch from the London 2012 Olympic Games opening ceremony where it looked like Craig had jumped out of a helicopter with the Queen.

Recalling the moment, he added: “I will follow you anywhere Mam, out of any helicopter door.”

Beatles star Sir Paul, 79, paid his respects to the monarch by saying: “I love you like many other people, so congratulations and thank you for 70 beautiful years.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sFNRK_0g0jV0lj00

While former US First Lady Michelle Obama praised the Queen for the kindness she had shown her and her family.

She said: “I want to thank you for your genuine warmth to our entire family.

“Whether you were welcoming a nervous First Lady to Buckingham Palace for the first time, or your extraordinary kindness toward our children.

“I feel deeply honoured to have spent time with you over the years. Thank you Ma’am, for your remarkable example.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1anBJI_0g0jV0lj00

Dame Julie Andrews also sent a message of appreciation, saying: “Your Majesty, you were so young when you ascended the throne, and you have dedicated yourself to our country and the Commonwealth ever since.

“I think I speak for everyone when I say a wholehearted thank you, Ma’am.”

Dame Judi Dench was also seen praising the Queen for the “dedication and the devotion and the love and the care” she has shown the nation over the last 70 years.

Before delivering a rendition of his hit track Your Song, Sir Elton John congratulated the Queen on “70 incredible years as our ruling monarch”.

He added: “It’s been an amazing journey for you. You’ve been such a great part of my life ever since I was a child and up to the present day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQtFr_0g0jV0lj00

“I wanted to record something for you in a place that you would love. So here we are in the red drawing-room at Windsor Castle, I thought it would be the ideal place to pay tribute to amazing rain and long may you reign.”

While David Beckham reflected on her work for the UK and the whole of the Commonwealth, added: “Thank you Ma’am for your dedication, your service and for everything that you represent. Our country owes you so much.”

Sporting stars including Sir Mo Farah, tennis player Emma Raducanu and Olympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds were also among the famous faces to deliver messages thanking the Queen.

Platinum Party at the Palace is being broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio 2.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

How To Watch The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Diana Ross, Nile Rodgers, Sir David Attenborough Get Ready To Celebrate Milestone With Parades And Concerts On BBC And ABC News

Click here to read the full article. Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations are almost upon us, with four days’ worth of events featuring some of the biggest stars coming up on the BBC and ABC News. A packed schedule is incoming across the next four days, with Britons handed an additional day’s holiday from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June and huge street parties planned across the UK. In the U.S., viewers will be able to watch the majority of the events on ABC News following an agreement struck between the network and BBC Studios. This includes Saturday’s mega celebration...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Cruise ‘caused absolute chaos’ at Queen’s Jubilee celebrations, says Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield has claimed that Tom Cruise “caused chaos” at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Sunday (15 May).The Mission: Impossible star appeared at the event, which was filmed as a special for ITV as part of a programme to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.Cruise was one of several celebrities to feature in the special, speaking with Schofield and Julie Etchingham, who acted as presenters.During his regular appearance on This Morning on Monday (16 May), Schofield recalled the commotion that accompanied Cruise’s entrance.“He caused absolute chaos in Windsor because he decided to walk to the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dame Judi Dench
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Ellie Simmonds
Person
Mo Farah
Person
David Beckham
Person
Elton John
Daily Mail

The Queen looks emotional during Platinum Jubilee celebration as her granddaughter Lady Louise pays tribute to Prince Philip, driving the late Duke's carriage

The Queen was seen looking emotional at the Platinum Jubilee celebration near Windsor Castle this evening, as a moving tribute was paid to Prince Philip who died last year. Her Majesty's granddaughter Lady Louise, daughter of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, led the tribute, driving Philip's carriage around the arena during the emotional procession at the finale of the 'Gallop Through History' Platinum Jubilee event, which was staged by the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry and Meghan arrive in California after missing Jubilee finale

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reported to have touched down in the US after their appearance at this weekend’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign.According to reports, the family departed the UK on Sunday lunchtime, arriving in California at 6pm later that day.Pictures have emerged of Prince Harry being transported from the airport in the passenger seat of a black Range Rover.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were largely absent from the festivities over the four-day weekend, but appeared at the Queen’s Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, their first public appearance in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Diana Ross closes Platinum Party urging crowd to thank the Queen for her service

Diana Ross has closed out the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert by urging the crowd of spectators to thank the Queen for her service.Introduced by comedian Lee Mack, the 78-year-old soul singer took to the stage dressed in a white and black tiered voluminous dress with silver jewellery.She delivered a selection of her hit songs, opening with Chain Reaction as an image of a disco ball was projected onto Buckingham Palace.The singer followed the performance by delivering a message for the Queen, saying: “Hello, from all the people here tonight, and millions watching around the world, we have...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Bbc Radio#Bbc#Platinum Party#Palace
tatler.com

Ed Sheeran will dedicate a performance of hit song Perfect to the Queen and Prince Philip this weekend

The Queen’s marriage to the late Duke of Edinburgh is a romance that will go down in history as one of the strongest and most enduring of any royal couple. Known for his unwavering support and love of the monarch, Prince Philip is remembered as a loyal and compassionate husband. Now, with the upcoming Jubilee celebrations around the corner, it seems only fitting that the pair’s lifelong companionship should be given special recognition this weekend.
MUSIC
The Independent

Harry and Meghan share photo of Lilibet on first birthday at Frogmore Cottage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a rare photograph of their daughter Lilibet on her first birthday after throwing a picnic for her at Frogmore Cottage.Close family and friends were invited to celebrate the occasion at the Windsor residence, where a cake by the couple’s wedding baker Claire Ptak was also served.A spokesperson for the couple did not name specific family members who attended the event.The picture of Lilibet, which shows her smiling and dressed in a pale blue frock with a white bow in her hair, was taken by photographer and friend of the couple Misan Harriman, who attended the picnic.Harry and Meghan thanked well-wishers, including some who made donations amounting to over £79,000 in Lilibet’s honour to the World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit organisation partnered with the couple’s Archewell foundation, according to a spokesperson for the Sussexes.The organisation has provided support in Uvalde, Texas and Ukraine, the spokesperson said. Read More No-confidence vote ‘beginning of end’ for PM - live
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Princess Charlotte and Prince George delight fans with reaction to Queen’s tea with Paddington Bear

Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the show at last night’s Party at the Palace concert, where they were seen laughing and singing along with the famous musicians.The young royals joined their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, for the BBC event which was held on the grounds of Buckingham Palace on Saturday 4 June.Charlotte, seven, and George, eight, sat in the front row of the royal box between Prince William and Kate Middleton, clapping and waving small Union Jack flags.As noted by social media users, they seemed particularly enthusiastic during Queen and Adam Lambert’s performance of “Don’t...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BBC

Queen praised for 'staying the course'

As the Jubilee weekend continues, we can look forward to a platinum party at Buckingham Palace tomorrow night - featuring the likes of Diana Ross, Sir Elton John and Sir Rod Stewart. Last minute preparations are taking place for the event on Saturday night, which also includes Alicia Keys, Duran...
U.K.
People

Man Arrested at Buckingham Palace After Telling Staff He Wanted to 'See the Queen' Days Before Jubilee

As Queen Elizabeth's royal staff readied Buckingham Palace for her Platinum Jubilee celebration this weekend, they dealt with an intruder. Connor Attridge, 28, was arrested on Sunday night for trespassing on the grounds of the royal residence in London, entering through the vehicle gate of the Royal Mews when it was opened for an authorized vehicle, according to PA.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Queen Elizabeth Forced to Abort Landing as She Arrives in London for Platinum Jubilee

An aircraft carrying Queen Elizabeth to London for her official platinum jubilee celebrations was forced to abort its landing with seconds to spare because of a lightning storm. The queen had flown down after a short break at her Balmoral residence when the storm hit and her pilot was ordered to make a “go-around” at RAF Northolt to the northwest of London on Tuesday evening. The Embraer 135 private jet circled London for 15 minutes before the storm lifted and the plane landed safely. The Sun said the 96-year-old monarch was unruffled by the “mid-air drama’” and was driven straight to Buckingham Palace, past fans are already camping out before this weekend’s events. A palace insider told the newspaper: “In circumstances like this you take no risks and it was right to abort landing during lightning strikes.”
U.K.
The Independent

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill issues funny warning to Kate Middleton following Prince Louis video

Mark Hamill issued a funny warning to Kate Middleton after a video of Prince Louis circulated online.On Sunday (5 June), a clip of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child putting his hand over Middleton’s mouth at the jubilee celebrations was shared on social media.In the clip, the bored four-year-old can be seen thumbing his nose and sticking his tongue out at his mother during the Queen’s platinum jubilee pageant.Star Wars actor Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the franchise, shared the clip on Twitter, writing: “I think she should start dreading the teenage years... NOW.”The clip came...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Elton John's performance of Your Song is projected onto Buckingham Palace for Platinum Jubilee concert - after slamming claims he appeared 'frail'

Elton John wowed audiences with a pre-recorded rendition of Your Song during the Party at the Palace concert for the Platinum Jubilee on Saturday. Footage of the singer, 75, who was unable to perform in person due to his touring commitments, delivering the heartfelt ballad was projected onto Buckingham Palace itself while people waved their glowing wristbands in the air.
MUSIC
The Independent

Kate and William address Prince Louis’ show-stealing moments over jubilee weekend - OLD

Prince Louis went viral over the bank holiday weekend with his antics during the platinum jubilee — and his behaviour hasn’t gone unnoticed by his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The four-year-old “stole the show” in his public appearances at official events for the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.Whether it was standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as the RAF flypast took place, or shushing his mother, Kate Middleton, while sitting in the royal box for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the young prince caught the attention of everyone around him.However, some people were concerned about Louis’s behaviour...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

684K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy